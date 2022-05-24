U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.14
    -42.61 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,691.73
    -188.51 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,335.13
    -200.14 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.76
    +19.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.34
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.10
    +11.30 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.30 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8120
    -0.0470 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    -0.0099 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8580
    -1.0300 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,236.48
    -1,149.50 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.32
    -3.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.26
    +3.82 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Elon Musk says he doesn't use flight attendants in apparent denial of sexual-harassment allegation against him

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk.Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Insider reported that SpaceX paid an attendant $250,000 after she said Musk exposed himself and propositioned her.

  • Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that he doesn't use a flight attendant.

  • It was in response to a CNBC article about SpaceX's president saying she did not believe the allegations against him.

Elon Musk said on Monday that he doesn't use flight attendants on his plane, in what appears to be part of his denial of sexual-harassment allegations made against him.

Insider's Rich McHugh reported last week that Musk's SpaceX paid a SpaceX flight attendant $250,000 in 2018 after she said Musk exposed himself and propositioned her for sex two years prior.

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell defended Musk after the report, saying in a companywide email last week: "Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations."

In response to a CNBC article about Shotwell's email, Musk tweeted: "Astute observers of my plane (and there many) will note that I don't use a flight attendant. Moreover, only fruit & nuts are stocked on the plane. I use flights as an opportunity to fast."

He did not provide a clear context to his claim about not using a flight attendant and remarks about the fruit and nuts. The CNBC article did not mention them. It is also not clear whether he or SpaceX never used flight attendants, or stopped using them after 2016.

Musk previously told Insider that there was "a lot more to this story" and said "if I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light."

He called the story a "politically motivated hit piece."

He asked for more time to respond to the allegations, but did not respond again, the report said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

