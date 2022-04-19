U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Elon Musk says he doesn't own a home, sleeps at friends' houses

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, but he says he doesn't even own a house.

During an interview with the non-profit organization TED, famously known for its popular "TED Talks" and conference, Musk discussed his life as a billionaire.

When asked about people who might be offended by his extraordinary wealth, Musk said he sees flaws in those beliefs, noting he doesn't spend a lot of his billions on personal consumption.

"In fact, I don't even own a home right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places," he said. "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

Musk also notes he doesn't own a yacht or take vacations but does own a plane. "If I don't use the plane, I have less hours to work."

Forbes' latest billionaire rankings found Musk has a net worth of $219 billion.

SLOW INTERNET?: Here's how to tell if your ISP is throttling your connection speed.

I REGRET LEAVING MY JOB: How do I get it back?

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

Twitter board won't get paid if Musk bid clears

The interview follows Musk's push to acquire Twitter in a deal valued at $43 billion. Musk has been one of Twitter's most prolific users but has been critical of how the platform moderates content.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote in a letter accompanying his offer.

Last Friday, Twitter's board of directors moved to block Musk’s bid, adopting a "poison pill" measure to allow existing shareholders to buy more shares and dilute Musk’s ownership in Twitter.

On Twitter Monday, Musk said if his bid goes through, Twitter's board won't earn a salary. "Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there," Musk wrote.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, Terry Collins

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk says he doesn't own a home, crashes at friends' homes

