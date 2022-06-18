Elon Musk says he doesn't 'really care' about being CEO of Twitter or his title: 'But people do need to listen to me'

Musk spoke on a range of topics at his first meeting with Twitter employees, including remote work and whether he will be Twitter's CEO. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time in an hour-long meeting on Thursday.

He said he doesn't care about being Twitter's CEO, but expects people to listen to him regardless.

"I just want to make sure that the product evolves rapidly and in a good way," he added.

During his first meeting with Twitter employees this week, Elon Musk said he doesn't care about being the company's CEO.

"There are a lot of chores to being CEO. And I just want to make sure that the product evolves rapidly and in a good way," Musk said in a recording of the hour-long meeting reviewed by Insider.

"I don't really care what the title is. But people do need to listen to me," he added.

The billionaire has expressed a similar philosophy on executive titles at his companies SpaceX and Tesla. In March 2021, Musk named himself "Techno King" and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn "Master of Coin," official SEC filings show.

"All of these other titles are just basically made up," Musk previously said at The Wall Street Journal's 2021 CEO Council Summit. "So CEO is a made-up title, CFO is a made-up title, general counsel ... They don't mean anything."

At SpaceX and Tesla, Musk is more preoccupied with engineering and production than the administrative and operational taks that usually come along with the CEO title, he explained at Thursday's Twitter all-hands meeting. If Musk's deal to purchase Twitter goes through, the billionaire said he wants to center his attention on the app's "software and product design."

"If I say 'Hey, we need to improve the product in the following way and add these features' then, like, I do expect that people will listen to me in this regard," he told Twitter employees.

