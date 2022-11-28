U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Elon Musk says extending Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1,000 characters is on his to-do list

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
Elon Musk looking at his phone.
Twitter owner Elon Musk.AP

  • Elon Musk suggested that he planned to expand Twitter's tweet character limit to 1,000 characters.

  • The Twitter owner replied to several users who had suggestions for the character limit.

  • Twitter last changed the character count in 2017, increasing it from 140 to 280 characters.

Elon Musk on Sunday said he was planning to expand Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1,000 characters as he continued to make changes to the social-media platform.

In response to a Twitter user's pitch about extending the character limit in each tweet to 1,000, Musk replied, saying "It's on the todo list."

Earlier in the day, Musk replied "good idea" to a Twitter user who suggested the company should make the character limit on tweets 420, instead of "that annoying 280."

Musk has previously incorporated the number 420 into his work, in an apparent reference to pot-smoking culture. Examples include his plan to take Tesla private at $420 a share. An SEC lawsuit later stemmed from tweets he made when announcing the plan.

Days after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, Musk said he was open to letting users post longer tweets and videos.

Twitter caps tweets at 280 characters, but users have been divided on the subject of lengthening or shortening the character count.

In response to Musk saying the character count was on his to-do list, one Twitter user said the platform should stop including spaces in the limit, offering more room for letters. Another user suggested that Twitter should keep the tweet length at 280 characters, but allow long-form notes.

Shorter tweets force people to condense their posts into easy-to-read nuggets, one Twitter user told Musk.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The last time Twitter changed its character limit was in 2017 when the company increased the count from 140 to 280 characters.

Musk has announced many tweaks to the platform since his takeover. The most notable one is Twitter Blue, a subscription service, which charges users $8 a month for a blue checkmark, the ability to post longer videos, see fewer adverts, and have priority ranking with posts.

Read the original article on Business Insider

