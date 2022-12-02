U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Elon Musk says he'd be comfortable implanting a Neuralink brain chip in one of his children

2
Beatrice Nolan
·2 min read
Elon Musk says he'd be comfortable implanting a Neuralink brain chip in one of his children
Entrepreneur Elon Musk amid industrial computers
Neuralink is a neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk.Patrick Pleul/AP

  • Elon Musk says he'd be comfortable implanting a Neuralink brain chip into one of his children.

  • Speaking at a company event, Musk said such a move would not be dangerous, in his opinion.

  • Neuralink's interface hopes to give some people a way to communicate via their thoughts.

Elon Musk said he'd be comfortable implanting a brain chip developed by his company, Neuralink, into one of his children.

Speaking at a show-and-tell event hosted at Neuralink's headquarters on Wednesday, Musk said he would feel comfortable implanting the chip into one of his children if they had a serious injury, such as a broken neck.

"I would say we're at the point where at least, in my opinion, it would not be dangerous," he added.

Neuralink's brain-computer interface hopes to give those suffering from paralyzing conditions a way to communicate via their thoughts.

Neuralink's brain chip has tiny wires embedded with electrodes that monitor brain activity and aim to electrically stimulate the brain. The company plans to embed the chip into a person's skull with a robot Neuralink is also developing.

Musk said he expects human trials to begin in the next six months, despite the company failing to meet multiple previous timelines for inserting the chips into humans.

Speaking on Twitter after the event, Musk said: "We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process."

He also said he planned to install a Neuralink brain implant in himself when the device is ready.

"You could have a Neuralink device implanted right now and you wouldn't even know. I mean, hypothetically," he said. "In one of these demos, in fact, in one of these demos, I will."

Representatives for Neuralink did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

