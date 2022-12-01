Elon Musk says he's resolved a 'misunderstanding' with Tim Cook about Twitter potentially being yanked from Apple's App Store

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook. JIM WATSON/AFP/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elon Musk said a "misunderstanding" over Twitter with Apple CEO Tim Cook was resolved on Wednesday.

Cook was clear that Apple never considered removing Twitter from the App Store, Musk said.

Musk claimed earlier this week that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store.

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a dispute between him and Apple's CEO Tim Cook about Twitter potentially being pulled from the App Store had been resolved.

Less than three hours after thanking Cook for a tour of Apple's California headquarters, Musk tweeted to say the two tech entrepreneurs had a "good conversation."

"Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store," Musk wrote in the tweet. "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Musk posted a video on Wednesday, saying Cook showed him around Apple's campus. New York Times reporter Kate Conger tweeted that Apple staff spotted Musk and Cook together on Wednesday around the campus.

Musk's tweets about him meeting Cook at Apple HQ come two days after the billionaire declared "war" on Apple.

Musk claimed on Monday the iPhone maker had threatened to remove Twitter from its App Store and "won't tell us why." The tweet has since been deleted.

The Twitter owner also slammed the 30% fee, which Apple charges some developers for most payments made through its App Store. Musk also accused Apple of monopolizing the market and called out Cook on Twitter, questioning him about whether Apple opposes free speech.

Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney, Spotify boss Daniel Ek, and other developers supported Musk's criticism of Apple on Monday.

Cook did not respond to Musk on Twitter. Twitter and Apple didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours.

Platformer reported on Tuesday that Twitter wasn't planning to offer its verified subscription service as an in-app purchase, meaning the platform would dodge Apple's 30% App Store charges. The tech giant's fees could have an impact on Musk's plans to charge Twitter users $8 per month for its verification service.

Experts told Insider's Paayal Zaveri that Apple could find a reason to pull Twitter from the App Store, but it would likely refrain from doing so because of antitrust issues.

