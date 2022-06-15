U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Elon Musk says he would likely vote for Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

Sinéad Baker,Alexandra Ma
·2 min read
Elon Musk says he would likely vote for Ron DeSantis for president in 2024
Elon Musk
Elon Musk.Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said he would likely back Ron DeSantis as president in 2024.

  • Florida's Republican governor is seen as a rising star in the GOP and reportedly threatening Trump.

  • Musk said last month that he would start voting GOP, but Wednesday's tweets were his most political statement yet.

Elon Musk said that he would likely vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, for president in 2024.

Musk was asked early Wednesday morning on Twitter who he was "leaning towards" voting for as president, and he responded: "DeSantis."

He made the comment after he was asked if he would vote for a Republican for president, and he said "tbd," or to be decided.

He added that he supported the Democratic candidate Andrew Yang in the 2020 election but believes DeSantis "has a better chance of winning" in the upcoming election.

In his tweets, Musk also said he voted for the Republican Mayra Flores, in Tuesday's special election for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores defeated the Democrat Daniel Sanchez to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned from Congress in March.

Musk said last month that he would vote Republican in an upcoming election, despite having voted for Democrats in the past, and described himself as a "moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat." But Wednesday's tweets are his most explicit political statement yet.

DeSantis is considered a rising star in the Republican Party, which has reportedly been troubling former President Donald Trump, who has been teasing another run for the presidency in 2024.

DeSantis has not said whether he was running for president. When asked on Monday if he would run if Trump did, he said: "Nice try," Politico's Florida Playbook reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

