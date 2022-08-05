Elon Musk reveals more details about his 'very small' $45,000 property in South Texas

Elon Musk says his home is half a mile away from SpaceX's South Texas factory. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk says he lives in a "very small" 3-bedroom house in South Texas.

He said it was half a mile away from SpaceX's South Texas rocket factory.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief made the comments during an appearance on the Full Send podcast.

Elon Musk says he lives in a "very small" 3-bedroom house, which is worth $45,000 and located in Boca Chica, South Texas.



Musk had previously tweeted in November to say that he'd been living in a house in South Texas and that small homes felt more "homey."

On a Friday episode of The Full Send podcast, Musk offered more details. He said that although he doesn't have a "main residence," he does stay in the 800-900-square-foot house.

"My friends come and stay and they can't believe I'm staying in this house," he said.

The billionaire told podcast host, Kyle Forgeard, that the South Texas home was "technically a three-bedroom but it used to be a two-bedroom" until he converted the garage.

Musk said it was half a mile away from SpaceX's South Texas rocket factory, which he can walk to.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

Musk said on the podcast that his home "actually costs less than a Boxabl," referring to the tiny prefab homes made by a Las Vegas company.

In his November tweet, Musk said that he'd been living in "a ~$50k house in South Texas for past 2 years" but that it wasn't a Boxabl.

Musk has been steadily offloading a property portfolio worth millions, as Insider's Avery Hartman reported in November. It follows a pledge that he made in 2020 to sell the vast majority of his possessions.

During Friday's appearance on the podcast, Musk also discussed his sleeping habits. He said he usually goes to sleep at about 3 a.m. and wakes up after about six hours at 9 a.m. or 9 30 a.m.

Read the original article on Business Insider