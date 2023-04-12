Elon Musk says owning Twitter 'extremely painful' - latest updates

Elon Musk BBC - BBC News

Elon Musk has said owning Twitter has been “extremely painful” in a surprise, late-night interview with the BBC.

The Tesla billionaire, who acquired Twitter last year, said the company was being run “like a non-profit” and “spending money like it’s going out of fashion” when he took charge.

He has been slashing jobs in an effort to bring down costs and Mr Musk admitted Twitter now had just 1,500 staff, down from 8,000 people when he took over the social network.

Mr Musk made the admission in a “spontaneous” interview with the BBC following a row over Twitter’s decision to label the broadcaster a “government-funded” outlet.

Mr Musk said he would agree to alter the label to “publicly funded”. Mr Musk said: “We want it to as truthful and accurate as possible - we’re adjusting the label.”

The Twitter owner had frustrated BBC bosses by adding a disclaimer that it was “government funded media” to its account.

The BBC had insisted it was independent of government. It is funded through the licence fee.

07:48 AM

FTSE 100 opens up

The FTSE 100 is up over half a point at 7,785.

07:43 AM

Twitter advertising revenue forecasts plunge - analysts

Elon Musk said his takeover of Twitter had been "extremely painful" - and it could be about to get even more uncomfortable.

Advertising revenues at Twitter are forecast to plunge by 28pc this year, according to estimates from Insider Intelligence.

The report found that Twitter advertising income would slip to around $2.98bn this year, down from $4.14bn in 2022 and $4.46bn in 2021.

07:37 AM

Musk is no longer chief executive of Twitter - his dog is

Interviewed in the early hours of this morning, Elon Musk claimed he is no longer officially chief executive of Twitter - he's given the job to his dog.

The billionaire claimed that the dog, a Shiba Inu named Floki, was now running Twitter.

Mr Musk also responded to questions from the BBC after he branded the organisation a government-funded media organisation.

"I know the BBC wasn't thrilled to about being labelled state affiliated media," Mr Musk said, laughing. He said he planned to change the label to "publicly funded" which is "not too objectionable".

Ok so usually the interviewee leaves the interview. Elon musk now taking questions on Spaces pic.twitter.com/x9JKfzdtpT — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 12, 2023

Mr Musk also addressed criticisms of his decision to strip the New York Times of its "blue tick" on the social network after it refused to pay about $1,000 per month for the verification badge.

"It's a small amount of money, so I don't know what their problem is... we're going to treat everyone equally."

He added he did not want Twitter to feature "some anointed class of journalists" compared to the public.

07:25 AM

Labour market showing signs of easing for first time in two years, says KPMG

The availability of workers improved for the first time since 2021 as job seekers returned to the market after hundreds of thousands dropped out of the labour market during the pandemic.

The number of temporary workers seeking employment rose to its highest level in six months, according to a survey by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), offsetting continued tightness in permanent roles.

The loosening labour market was partly down to a rise in the number of redundancies, the report said, as companies opted for temporary hires over new permanent roles. Improving pay offers were also encouraging people to return to the job market.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of NEC, said: “The big news is that candidate availability is up for the first time in more than two years. This suggests that, while the market is still tight, it should be getting gradually easier for firms to hire over the next few months. “

“The continuing fast rate of pay growth is likely reflective of the impact of inflation on wage offers, as well as low labour supply. That means increasing pay is likely to persist, despite more people beginning to look for work.”

07:23 AM

Good morning

Elon Musk has said he plans to alter the BBC's new Twitter label from "government funded media" after a row with the broadcaster. Meanwhile, one-in-four UK parents has been forced to give up their job due to childcare costs. Later, we are expecting a speech from Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England.

What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks delivered a modest performance on Tuesday as investors eagerly await new inflation data set to be released this week.

The latest US consumer price index data will be released today, while the producer price index is due Thursday and bank earnings on Friday.

Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday morning, with shares opening higher in Japan and Australia. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6pc in early trading, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6pc and South Korea's Kospi edged less than 1 point lower, to 2,547.27.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.7pc and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.3pc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3pc to 33,684.79. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1pc to 4,108.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite dropped 0.4pc to 12,031.88.

Yields on US government bonds advanced as traders price in one further interest rate hike.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 2.7 basis points to 4.035pc. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.3 basis points to 3.428pc.