Elon Musk says he plans to publish 'the Twitter Files' about free speech suppression on the social-media platform

Musk is a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist." HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

Elon Musk has teased the release of "the Twitter Files" about "free speech suppression."

Musk is a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" and has said he plans to embrace free speech on Twitter.

The billionaire made the comments on Monday amid a series of tweets about Apple.

Elon Musk has teased the release of what he described as "the Twitter Files" about "free speech suppression" by the social-media platform.

Twitter's new owner tweeted on Monday: "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …"

The tweet lacked any specifics, and it isn't clear what "suppression" Musk is referring to.

Twitter and other social-media companies routinely remove accounts and content, or hand information to governments and law enforcement, in compliance with local laws and their own policies. The company discloses these takedowns and information requests in a high-level summary that is available for anyone to read.

Musk's "Twitter files" tweet on Monday night came amid a longer tirade specifically against Apple. Musk, a self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist" claimed the tech giant has "mostly stopped" advertising on Twitter. He also alleged that Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store without telling the company why.

He wrote: "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" He also tagged the company's CEO Tim Cook in a reply, demanding a personal explanation.

Musk ended the string of tweets on Monday by claiming his self-declared "war" with Apple was "a battle for the future of civilization." He added: "If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."

The Tesla CEO has been a longtime advocate of "free speech", although experts routinely question his wide interpretation of the First Amendment.

Story continues

Since taking over the social-media platform, Musk has reinstated multiple suspended Twitter users including former US president, Donald Trump.

The billionaire also plans to offer a general amnesty to many more banned accounts, with employees already referring to the plan as "the Big Bang," according to a report by Platformer.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider