U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.49
    -3.60 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    -19.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.53 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4370
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,006.01
    -201.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Elon Musk says he would reverse Trump's lifetime Twitter ban

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Twitter's future owner weighed in on the social network's biggest question Tuesday, leaving little room for doubt that if Elon Musk has his way, the platform's doors will be wide open for Trump.

"I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said in an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit. "I think that was that was a mistake."

Trump was issued a permanent ban from the platform in January 2021 for inciting violence when thousands of his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Musk went on to explain his belief that banning Trump "alienated a large part of the country" and did nothing to silence the former president — a dubious claim given that the country closely tracked Trump's nonstop Twitter activity for four straight years."… Banning Trump from Twitter didn't end Trump's voice," Musk said. "It will amplify it among the right and this is why it is morally wrong and flat out stupid."

For now, Musk seems to be buying the former president's claim that he has no interest in returning to his former social network of choice, where he once communicated directly to nearly 90 million followers. For now, Trump is spending his days on his own fledgling social app, Truth Social.

Judge tosses Trump’s lawsuit over his lifetime Twitter ban

In his comments, Musk didn't directly address Trump's role in the Capitol attack and focused instead of the political ramifications of the decision and his belief that only bots and spam accounts should face permanent Twitter bans. He also claimed that permanent bans "fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion."

Asked directly if that means he would reinstate Trump, Musk asserted that he would reverse the former president's lifetime ban, calling it "a morally bad decision" that was "foolish in the extreme."

"Obviously, I don't own Twitter yet," Musk said. "So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter?" He also cited former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's hazy comments that the platform should not issue lifetime Twitter bans, in spite of Dorsey's hands-on role in the decision to suspend Trump.

In spite of his vision of a "free speech"-centered Twitter with very little moderation, Musk voiced his support for some of Twitter's existing content moderation tools including temporary account suspensions and limited reach in cases where content is illegal or "or otherwise just destructive to the world."

You know damn well that Trump is coming back to Twitter

Jack Dorsey says he’s against permanent Twitter bans, with an asterisk

Twitter permanently bans President Trump

Jack Dorsey explains why Twitter fact-checked Trump’s false voting claims

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk claims he’ll let Donald Trump back onto Twitter

    Elon Musk is no stranger to making big claims and his latest is a big ’un. Musk has been making even more waves than usual after he announced he was buying Twitter. While the world waits for the deal to close — no sure thing — Musk is out and about sketching out his $44 billion vision of Twitter as a “free speech” platform. One thing he’ll change? Bringing back former President Donald Trump ...

  • Investors think unlikely Musk buys Twitter at agreed $44 billion price

    The implied probability of the deal closing at that price fell below 50% when Twitter shares hit $46.75, based on the $54.20 deal price and Twitter's shares having closed at $39.31 on April 1, the last trading day before Musk revealed he had amassed a stake in the social media company. Twitter shares fell as much as 3% to touch a low of $46.50 in afternoon trading. Twitter said at the time that Musk secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and was providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

  • Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump back on Twitter

    "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump.”

  • Mike Tyson Won't Face Charges For Punching Man Who Annoyed Him On JetBlue Flight

    Officials said the decision was made not to charge Tyson with misdemeanor battery after reviewing video and police reports from the April 20 incident.

  • Musk: Trump's Permanent Twitter Ban Is 'Flat-Out Stupid'

    Twitter was foolish in kicking former President Donald Trump off of the service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.

  • Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux donates $50K to charity for Graham Gano's No. 5

    Giants first-round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux and kicker Graham Gano agreed for the rookie to donate $50,000 to charity for the number swap.

  • Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

    Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, the clearest signal of Musk's intention to cut moderation of the site. Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, has inked a $44-billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing the deal, Reuters previously reported according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Elon Musk said he would let former president Donald Trump return to Twitter

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said if his deal to acquire Twitter goes through, he would let former president Donald Trump return to the platform.

  • Russian governors resign amidst sanctions

    Four Russian regional governors resigned on Tuesday in the wake of economic sanctions.

  • U.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi

    The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The legislation is expected to pass the House and then the Senate within the coming days and go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law, easing fears of an interruption in the supply of military assistance to Kyiv. Biden asked Congress 10 days ago to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase that total to $39.8 billion, adding additional military and humanitarian aid to Biden's request.

  • United Rental orders more than 500 EVs from Ford

    The world’s largest equipment rental company will buy 500 Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks and 30 of the automaker's E-Transit electric vans. United Rental expects 120 of the trucks and all 30 of the vans to be delivered and deployed this year as part of its goal to reduce its fleet’s greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030, the company said Tuesday. The vehicles will be used by customers on construction and industrial sites and by its own sales, service and delivery personnel, the Connecticut company said.

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Looking for Bargains? 2 Oversold Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    This first half of 2022 has seen a serious selloff in the stock market, with the NASDAQ falling 25%, and the S&P 500 down 16%. Rapid losses of this magnitude are sure to leave some otherwise sound stocks in oversold territory, with prices down despite a solid base for future gains. And retail investors will need some signal to recognize these stocks. Enter the corporate insiders. Company officers, operating inside their firms, have a clearer view to the factors that are going to impact share pri

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be the ‘entrepreneur of our generation': Reid Hoffman

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Greylock Partner Reid Hoffman's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk after acquiring Twitter.

  • Indonesian president plans to meet Elon Musk over nickel -minister

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet Elon Musk during an upcoming U.S. visit, a minister said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to accelerate development of its nickel industry to supply batteries for electric vehicles. Representatives of Musk's EV maker Tesla Inc were currently in Indonesia and due to visit the nickel production hub of Morawali on Sulawesi island, Coordinating Minister of Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said. "They will visit Morowali... They are very satisfied with the data they have received so far," Luhut told a streamed media briefing.

  • Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund Trails S&P 500 for Five Years

    As technology stocks have dropped in recent months, pushing down the values of hotshot investor Cathie Wood's Ark exchange-traded funds, she has defended herself by noting that she has a five-year investment horizon. The fund's five-year return beat that of the S&P 500. The five-year annualized return of Ark Innovation totaled 11.42% through May 9, compared to 12.75% for the S&P 500.

  • Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final". Twitter declined to comment.

  • Trump denies new claims he wanted US military to attack protesters

    Former President Donald Trump denied his defense secretary's accusations that he wanted U.S. military members to shoot protestors during civil rights demonstrations in summer 2020, but declined comment on Mark Esper's assertion that he suggested using missiles to attack drug cartels in Mexico.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."