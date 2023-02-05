U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.75
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,905.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,592.00
    -32.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.20
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.30
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -0.40 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2200
    +1.0700 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,002.51
    -330.04 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.71
    -9.15 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.70
    +278.24 (+1.01%)
     

Elon Musk Says He Saved Twitter From ‘Bankruptcy,’ On Track to Breakeven

4
Brian Eckhouse
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says Twitter Inc. is “trending to breakeven” after he had to save it from “bankruptcy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

The billionaire said in a tweet Sunday that the last three months were “extremely tough.” He had to juggle the rescue of the social-media platform with responsibilities at two other companies he oversees — Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

“Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone,” Musk said.

Read: Elon Musk’s epic quest for LOLs is only hurting Tesla

Daily user count and user minutes are “still strong,” Musk said in a follow-up tweet.

Musk last year completed a $44 billion deal for Twitter that gave him control of the company for $54.20 a share. Also last year, he became the the first person in history to have $200 billion erased from his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

Since the takeover, Musk has openly and frequently talked about the possibility of bankruptcy for Twitter. Still, the platform made its first interest payment on the $12.5 billion in debt that the new owner used to take it private last year, bolstering confidence in his ability to avert bankruptcy in the near term.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Call for Help

    The serial entrepreneur just revealed that the past few months have been hell and is asking for public support.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter is 'trending to breakeven,' last three months were 'extremely tough'

    Elon Musk said on Sunday that he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy," but the platform is "now trending to breakeven" after his purchase last October.

  • We’re still in a housing market slump—here’s how to negotiate a better deal with homebuilders

    A historic backlog combined with spiked cancellation rates means buyers finally have some negotiating power over builders.

  • StanChart Stops Accepting Adani Bonds as Collateral, ET Now Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc. has stopped accepting bonds of Adani Group firms as collateral on margin loans, ET Now television channel reported, without saying where it got the information.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sk

  • War in Ukraine highlights the growing strategic importance of private satellite companies – especially in times of conflict

    Satellites owned by private companies have played an unexpectedly important role in the war in Ukraine. For example, in early August 2022, images from the private satellite company Planet Labs showed that a recent attack on a Russian military base in Crimea caused more damage than Russia had suggested in public reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the losses as evidence of Ukraine’s progress in the war. Soon after the war began, Ukraine requested data from private satelli

  • SoftBank CEO to Skip Earnings Call for First Time as Tech Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is staring at another quarter of bleak results, but for the first time on record, Masayoshi Son is going to miss the earnings call.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the

  • Corporate financial health to worsen, says Janus Henderson

    Corporate financial health will worsen across the globe this year, failing to gain respite from signs that inflation has peaked and hopes for an economic soft landing, asset manager Janus Henderson said in a report released on Monday. The firm, which manages around $275 billion in assets, expects earnings growth to weaken in 2023, with energy and input costs eroding companies' cash flows. Although an economic soft landing looks more likely, the asset manager remains cautious given the retreat in inflation is too late to prevent further deterioration in the credit cycle.

  • Ex-British Prime Minister Liz Truss blames ‘the system’ for her failure

    Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones.

  • Guest: Carter County DA is wrong. Oklahoma lacks basis for seizing man's firearm

    This is nothing more than a cynical attempt to work around McGirt. Oklahoma has no basis for confiscating man's property.

  • US Readiness Against China to Feature in Feb. 15 Senate Briefing

    (Bloomberg) -- US senators will hear from Pentagon officials on the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and “how the US military stacks up against China” at a Feb. 15 classified briefing, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by t

  • Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule

    Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The moves, made Friday, come three weeks after Tesla cut prices nearly 20% on some versions of the Model Y, the company's top-selling vehicle.

  • Tech Earnings Weren’t Great. Stocks Are Soaring Anyway.

    Investors have concluded that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to raise interest rates is almost finished—and the market’s pendulum has swung decisively back to greed from fear. The conversation raises some worrisome questions about potential price wars for cloud services, but for now, the impact is simply slower growth.

  • How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Psychiatrist Became a Key Player at Crypto Exchange FTX

    Early last year, Sam Bankman-Fried told an FTX all-hands meeting about an addition to the company’s staff. Dr. George Lerner introduced himself on the video meeting and encouraged workers to consult with him, meeting attendees recalled. FTX collapsed in November, brought down by revelations that it had misused billions of dollars of customer funds.

  • Elon Musk Says the Past Few Months Have Been Hell

    "I'm worried about me too," says the billionaire CEO, who is asking for "public support."

  • Newmont Bids $17 Billion for Australian Gold Miner Newcrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. made a provisional offer to acquire Australia’s top gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd. in what would be the biggest global takeover of the year so far.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Un

  • Google is investing $300M in an OpenAI challenger that will take on ChatGPT while focusing on A.I. safety

    Anthropic emphasizes A.I. safety and includes leaders who left OpenAI over worries it was prioritizing business concerns.

  • The Fed Is All That Matters to Stock Analysts Ignoring Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The profit outlook for companies in the S&P 500 Index is rapidly deteriorating — yet analysts can’t raise their stock-price targets fast enough.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White H

  • Oil Market Faces Production Issue in 2024, Goldman’s Currie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year and may face a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Ballo

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

    Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call.