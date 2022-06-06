U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Elon Musk says SpaceX has sent 15,000 Starlink internet kits to Ukraine over the past 3 months

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
Elon Musk
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said SpaceX has delivered 15,000 Starlink kits to Ukraine.

  • It's the first time SpaceX has publicly revealed the number of Starlink kits it has sent to Ukraine.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Starlink's service in Ukraine in an interview published Thursday.

Elon Musk said his company SpaceX has delivered 15,000 Starlink internet kits to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.

Starlink is SpaceX's broadband service which uses satellites connected to terminals — satellite dishes — to provide internet to people on the ground.

The billionaire tweeted a video of a slideshow, which he said was shown at a SpaceX all-hands meeting he held last week.

Halfway through the video a slide appears saying "15,000 Starlinks delivered to Ukraine" with a photograph showing Starlink kits laid out in what appears to be a parking lot. It's unclear whether the picture was taken in Ukraine.

It's the first time SpaceX or Musk have publicly announced the number of Starlink kits sent to Ukraine since it activated its broadband service there in late February.

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell told CNBC in March the company had sent "thousands" of Starlink kits to Ukraine, but did not give a specific number.

In late April, NBC News reported Starlink had sent around 10,000 terminals to Ukraine.

SpaceX did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider outside of usual US working hours.

Ukraine's vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who asked Musk in February to send his internet terminals to Ukraine, tweeted in early May to say that there were 150,000 daily users of Starlink in the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Starlink in a Wired interview published Thursday. He said the service has helped Ukraine overcome Russian propaganda by providing internet to Ukrainians who lost internet connectivity and were told by Russian forces that their country doesn't exist anymore.

Reports suggest SpaceX's internet network has also helped Ukrainian troops.

A Ukrainian soldier told British freelance journalist David Patrikarakos in April that Starlink had allowed Ukrainian troops to stay online while Russia was attacking internet infrastructure.

The Times of London reported in March that an elite Ukrainian drone unit was using Starlink to destroy Russian targets at night.

Musk said in May that Russia had ramped up efforts to jam signal from Starlink in Ukraine but so far the internet service has managed to resist the hacking attempts.

In the video shared by Musk, another slide said Starlink had almost 500,000 users across 32 countries.

The company has more than 2,400 satellites in orbit, with the aim of connecting those in rural and underserved locations to internet, according to its website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

