U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,620.81
    +45.29 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,207.41
    +251.52 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,591.96
    +237.05 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,124.94
    +46.88 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.48
    -1.48 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.10
    -23.70 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.30 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1085
    +0.0096 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    -0.0860 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8440
    -1.0300 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,471.07
    -231.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.05
    +4.68 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Elon Musk says SpaceX's Falcon rocket is aiming for 60 launches in 2022, doubling the number of flights made last year

Dominick Reuter
·2 min read
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk next to rocket launch
SpaceX CEO Elon MuskYasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the Falcon team is eyeing 60 launches in 2022.

  • Last year, the company completed 31 flights, which was a record high.

  • Musk also said the company aims to have 4,200 Starlink satellites in orbit by 2024.

This year marks SpaceX's 20th anniversary, and CEO Elon Musk has some ambitious targets for its Falcon program.

"Aiming for 60 launches this year!" he said in a tweet on Monday.

The SpaceX Falcon is a reusable rocket system that is capable of launching crews and equipment into space, such as shuttles to the International Space Station or deploying satellites into orbit.

The new goal roughly doubles the number of successful launches for the California company, which made a record high 31 flights in 2021. One Falcon 9 rocket was even reused 11 times.

Even so, Musk is known for making overly ambitious predictions, and the number of flights in 2021 came up well short of Musk's stated goal of 48 flights for the year, suggesting that the actual number this year could be less than 60.

Musk also said that SpaceX aims to have 4,200 Starlink satellites in operation in the next 18 months, a number that would represent two thirds of all active satellites orbiting Earth. Currently there are about 2,000 Starlink satellites in service.

Notably, SpaceX designs and manufactures its own rocket engines, unlike firms like Boeing or Lockheed that rely on the Russian RD-180 engine. "Which I should say, to be fair, is a great engine," Musk told Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner.

When one user joked, "What about 69 launches?" Musk replied "Haha that's next year."

"Maybe this year isn't out of the question," he quickly added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky stresses territorial integrity ahead of negotiations

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is stressing the territorial integrity of his country as officials from Kyiv and Moscow prepare to meet for negotiations this week."Our priorities in the negotiations are known. Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt," Zelensky said in a televised address Sunday evening. "Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory," he added. "Our goal is obvious - peace and the...

  • SpaceX will not be making any more new Crew Dragon capsules

    SpaceX will no longer be making new Crew Dragons, the spacecraft that ferries astronauts to and from the International Space Station, and will instead focus on reusing the fleet of four already in existence, Reuters reported Monday. SpaceX is planning to continue manufacturing Crew Dragon components for refurbishment and will be able to manufacture more of the astronaut capsules if needed, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Reuters. Crew Dragon is SpaceX’s first crewed spacecraft, borrowing its design from the Dragon cargo capsule that’s used for resupply services to the ISS.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk considers building a social media platform

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets expressing interest in building a new social media platform.

  • As America braces for another COVID wave, tests might not be free anymore

    Congress has stalled on passing $15 billion in emergency aid, and now uninsured Americans could soon pay the price.

  • Canada Likely To Pick Lockheed Martin For Fighter Jet Contract: Reuters

    Canada will announce that Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) is the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets, a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract, reported Reuters. The move suggests that Canada is under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages. The report noted that the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now only hold detailed talks with the U.S. company. Ottawa hopes to award the contract this year and tak

  • A look at the Space Coast’s busy week ahead

    It’s shaping up to be a busy week for NASA and Brevard County.

  • LambdaTest raises $45 million to build 'AWS for testers'

    Web developers have to run hundreds of tasks and they are able to do so on their own machines. “Can we build a platform that helps these developers and their firms save a ton of time -- bringing down what would otherwise take four to five hours to 10 minutes?” says Asad Khan. The four-year-old startup’s cloud-based offerings allow users to test their websites and apps on more than 3,000 different combinations of browsers, operating systems, devices and different variants of them.

  • Unicorn founder Julia Collins shows how to tell your story to attract investors at TC Early Stage

    It saw a 33% YOY increase in the number of startups looking for capital and an all-time low in the amount of time investors spent looking at a pitch deck — a mere 2 minutes and 28 seconds, down 12% from 2020. As Zume’s co-founder, Collins raised more than $400 million. Learn where to start, the essential do’s and absolute don’ts and why Sarah Kunst — Cleo Capital VC and Planet FWD investor — advised Collins to focus on content and hire a designer.

  • New York Sends Diesel to Europe in Rare Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. fuel markets are getting even tighter as Europe’s scramble for alternatives to Russian diesel flipped New York from a typical import region to an exporter.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectIn

  • Canada picks the F-35 in fighter replacement competition

    Canada plans to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s.

  • Liberty Strategic Capital nabs majority stake in mobile security startup Zimperium for $525M

    Liberty Strategic Capital, the private equity firm launched last year by former treasury secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, announced today that it is acquiring a majority stake in mobile security startup Zimperium for $525 million. With Zimperium, the firm takes a dive into mobile security, which Mnuchin sees at the front line of cyber security today.

  • New strategy sharpens UK military focus on the Arctic

    British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has previously warned the Artic was becoming an area of increasing military competition whose security would directly affect Britain.

  • Space tourism: Huge balloon with a bar to take tourists to space for $125,000 a ticket

    Space Perspective Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jane Poynter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss space tourism and the company's massive balloon that will take travelers to space.

  • Analysts investigate possibility of N.Korea missile test 'deception'

    Reports suggest North Korea's biggest missile test ever may not have been what it seemed, raising new questions over the secretive country's banned weapons programme. North Korea said it had test-fired its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the first test of a missile that size since 2017. North Korean state media heralded the launch as an "unprecedented miracle", and South Korean and Japanese officials independently confirmed flight data that showed it flew higher and longer than any previous test.

  • Blue Origin set for 4th crewed sub-orbital space flight

    The capsule's chief designer gets a chance to fly after comedian Pete Davidson withdrew due to a schedule conflict.

  • All systems go for Blue Origin’s spacefliers — but not for weather at Texas launch site

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has rescheduled its next crewed suborbital space mission for Thursday, due to concerns about the weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. In a mission update, Blue Origin said “forecasted high winds during launch and recovery” forced a postponement of the liftoff from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The National Weather Service said winds could reach sustained levels of 35 to 45 mph on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph. Six spacefliers —

  • NASA to Provide Updates, Coverage for Final Test Ahead of Moon Mission

    NASA to Provide Updates, Coverage for Final Test Ahead of Moon MissionPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 28, 2022WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 1 p. EDT Tuesday, March 29, to discuss the upcoming final major test with the agency's Mega Moon rocket and spacecraft at the launch pad ahead of the uncrewed Artemis I lunar mission.

  • NASA, ESA select 2 astronauts to launch on Crew-7 mission

    NASA and the European Space Agency announced that they have selected two astronauts to launch on SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

  • Pluto’s Ancient Ice Volcanoes Might Tease the Possibility of Alien Life

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Isaac Herrera/Kelsi Singer We best know volcanoes to be volatile mountains that spew hot lava and gas, but this isn’t entirely the case elsewhere in the universe. Sometimes they are icy, prone to ejecting into the air a mixture of water, ammonia, methane, and chlorinated chemical compounds out into their below-freezing surroundings, topped off with icy versions of these compounds. In a new study published on Tu

  • Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

    Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS). Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday. The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.