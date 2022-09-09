Elon Musk says Starlink is in talks with Apple to hook up its internet service with iPhones

Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk said Starlink has been having "promising conversations" with Apple.

Apple announced its next iPhone will be able to make emergency calls using satellite service.

Apple did not confirm if it's been in talks with Starlink.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company's satellite internet division Starlink has been talking to Apple.

Musk tweeted Thursday saying: "We've had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity," adding: "iPhone team is obv super smart."

Apple this week announced its next iPhone, the iPhone 14, which promises to use satellite service to allow users to make emergency calls even when they have no signal.

Musk also said: "closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower," which seemed to imply Apple would have to adapt its phones if it wanted to allow them to connect to Starlink satellites.

Apple did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider to confirm whether it is in talks with Starlink.

Starlink is an arm of SpaceX, Musk's space exploration company. Starlink launches satellites into orbit which then beam internet broadband back down to Earth.

The purpose of Starlink, according to Musk, is to provide internet to remote parts of the world and other areas where it's difficult to get internet service — including Ukraine.

Starlink is available for consumers to purchase, but it has also been striking deals with companies.

T-Mobile announced in August it was teaming up with Starlink to offer expanded phone service to customers.

Starlink has also made inroads with some commercial transport companies.

Royal Caribbean Cruises signed a deal with Starlink in August to provide internet on its ships. In April, Starlink signed its first deal with a major airline, Hawaiian Airlines, to provide in-flight Wi-Fi.

