Elon Musk says Stephen King is 'one of most creative people on Earth' despite the author calling him a 'terrible fit' for Twitter

Elon Musk complimented bestselling writer Stephen King in a tweet on Sunday morning, calling him "one of most creative people on Earth."

The pair previously feuded over the new verification process on Twitter when Musk was teasing that users would have to pay as much as $20 a month to stay verified on the platform. The horror writer said he'd be "gone like Enron" if the policy was instituted.

But the tone of the discussion between the two appears to have shifted.

King tweeted on Saturday: "I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he's changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it."

He added: "That said, he's been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along."

Musk responded, saying he welcomed the author's suggestions.

The following day, podcast host Graham Allen told Musk over Twitter to ignore King. The billionaire responded in the early hours on Sunday that, while he may not agree with everything King says, "I do actually want to hear it."

Charging for a blue check mark is one of several controversies that cropped up after Musk took ownership of Twitter. Its prominence is the result of fears it could drive big names, such as King, away from Twitter and allow fake accounts to impersonate government officials, journalists, and celebrities on the site.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was among those who attempted to prove a point by impersonating the billionaire. Her account was suspended for a while.

Musk is now coming under fire for reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump after polling users on whether he should do so. He also said he is reinstating all the previously suspended accounts starting next week.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

