Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter.

There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times.

Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk.

Elon Musk blames what he views as a societal hatred for the wealthy as the reason behind his fractured relationship with his teenage daughter.

During a recent interview for the Financial Times' "Lunch with the FT" series, Musk shared his views on a range of topics, Donald Trump's social network and his current political leanings. While Musk described his views as moderate, he lamented what he sees as the negative impact of liberal politics on society, particularly their effect on elite universities.

Those ideals, which he described as communist, are behind his estrangement from his teenage daughter, he said.

"It's full-on communism ... and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the FT.

He said that while his relationship with his daughter may still change, he has "very good relationships with all the others," meaning the rest of his children.

Of his relationship with his daughter, he said: "Can't win them all."

Musk's 18-year-old daughter, who is transgender, applied to legally change her name earlier this year to reflect her gender identity. As part of the filing, she requested that her last name be changed to Wilson, her mother's last name, saying that she no longer wishes to be "related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Musk, who frequently expresses his concerns about the declining birth rate, has nine known children: five teenagers, including a set of twins and a set of triplets, with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and a 2-year-old son and a 10-month-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, the musician Grimes. Earlier this year, Insider reported that Musk had also secretly fathered twins with a top executive at Neuralink, his brain-implant company.

Musk is currently worth $220 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, making him the wealthiest person on the planet and $77 billion richer than the second-wealthiest, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk and his supporters — including Grimes — have long maintained that he's different from other billionaires because he uses his wealth to "make the world better" by building electric cars, working to create a space colony on Mars, and, lately, trying to turn Twitter into his version of a free-speech utopia.

Read the original article on Business Insider