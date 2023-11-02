Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,317.78
    +79.92 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,839.08
    +564.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,294.19
    +232.72 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.21
    +44.51 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +2.05 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.90
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6690
    -0.1200 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4890
    -0.4030 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,886.61
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    713.57
    -16.49 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.53
    +104.10 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Elon Musk says Tesla can hit $4 trillion valuation forecast by billionaire investor Ron Baron over the next decade

George Glover
·2 min read
Elon Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Chesnot via Getty Images

  • Tesla's total market capitalization can swell to $4 trillion over the next 10 years, Ron Baron said Wednesday.

  • CEO Elon Musk agrees with the billionaire investor's forecast.

  • "We do need to knock the ball out the park several times to achieve that value, but I think we can," he said in a post on X.

Legendary growth investor Ron Baron believes that Tesla's total market capitalization could swell to an eye-popping $4 trillion over the next decade – and Elon Musk agrees.

Baron floated the $4 trillion valuation target back in September and doubled down on that figure in an interview with MarketWatch published Wednesday, adding that he thinks the Tesla, X, and SpaceX owner is a "brilliant guy".

"We do need to knock the ball out of the park several times to achieve that value, but I think we can," Musk said in a post on X just after midnight Eastern Time Thursday, replying to a short clip of Baron sharing his outlook.

Tesla's market cap stood at just over $650 billion as of Wednesday's closing bell, according to data from Refinitiv, so would have to rise more than sixfold to hit $4 trillion.

Shares in the EV maker have jumped 67% year-to-date, with a massive explosion of interest in AI encouraging investors to load up on "Magnificent Seven" mega-cap Big Tech stocks.

Tesla was up by more than 100% year-to-date earlier this year, but those gains gains were pared during a rough October where Tesla slumped 21%, dragged down by a nightmarish third-quarter earnings call where Musk warned of economic headwinds and told analysts that the company had likely "dug [its] own grave" with the long-delayed Cybertruck.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement