Elon Musk says Tesla Semi is ready for production, but limited by battery cell output

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on the company's 2020 Q4 earnings call that all engineering work is now complete on the Tesla Semi, the freight-hauling semi truck that the company is building with an all-electric powertrain. The company expects to begin deliveries of Tesla Semi this year, the company said in its Q4 earnings release, and Musk said the only thing limiting their ability to produce them now is the availability of battery cells.

"The main reason we have not accelerated new products – like for example Tesla Semi – is that we simply don't have enough cells for it," Musk said. "If we were to make the Semi right now, and we could easily go into production with the Semi right now, but we would not have enough cells for it."

Musk added that the company does expect to have sufficient cell volume to meet its needs once it goes into production on its 4680 battery pack, which is a new custom cell design it created with a so-called 'tables' design that allows for greater energy density and therefore range.

"A Semi would use typically five times the number of cells that a car would use, but it would not sell for five times what a car would sell for, so it kind of would not make sense for us to do the Semi right now," Musk said. "But it will absolutely make sense for us to do it as soon as we can address the cell production constraint."

That constraint points to the same conclusion for the possibility of Tesla developing a van, Musk added, and the lifting of the constraint will likewise make it possible for Tesla to pursue the development of that category of vehicle, he said.

Tesla has big plans for "exponentially" ramping cell production, with a goal of having production capacity infrastructure in place for a Toal of 200 gigawatt hours per year by 2022, and a target of being able to actually produce around 40% of that by that year (with future process improvements generating additional gigawatt hours of cell capacity in gradual improvements thereafter).