Elon Musk says Tesla will 'strongly consider' building gigafactory in England

Tesla will “strongly consider” building its next gigafactory in England, Elon Musk has said.

Mr Musk said his electric car company was preparing to look for a location to build a new battery factory later this year and would assess England as an option.

Asked about a possible English gigafactory - the term for electric car battery manufacturing plants - on Tuesday evening at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council event in London, he told the audience: “I will strongly consider England for a future location of a gigafactory.

“We are not currently looking at new locations but we will probably towards the end of this year.”

His remarks are likely to trigger a fresh round of lobbying by governments around the world to secure any potential investment.

Last night a Department for Business and Trade source said: "We would be delighted to show Elon and Tesla all the many benefits of establishing a gigafactory in this country.

"Importantly, this shows that with our skills base, infrastructure, and excellent supply chain, the UK remains an attractive destination for advanced industries to locate and grow their businesses.”

A Treasury source said ministers would be “happy to engage with any potential investor to bring industry back to Britain”.

The billionaire chief executive’s remarks come after he previously overlooked Britain to build the company’s first European factory in Berlin, blaming uncertainty around Brexit.

He has also vowed to look at potential investments in France following a recent high-profile meeting with president Emmanuel Macron. His comments suggest a race between London and Paris to secure investment.

Tesla currently makes vehicles at four main factories in Fremont in California, Austin in Texas, Berlin and Shanghai. The company is also building a factory in Mexico.

A Tesla gigafactory would likely bring large numbers of jobs to England and regional mayors have been keen to attract investment from Mr Musk.

Following previous reports that the entrepreneur could consider locations here, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and West Midlands mayor Andy Street both offered to tour Mr Musk around available land that could be used.

Another site has also been put forward in Somerset as a potential location for a battery factory.

Mr Musk visited the UK for three days in 2021 but did not disclose the official reason for doing so. At around the same time, the government’s Office for Investment called upon regional agencies to urgently submit potential locations covering 250 hectares for a possible new car factory.

Mr Musk did not use the opportunity during his recent visit to France to stop off in the UK. The Tesla chief addressed the Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday by video link.

