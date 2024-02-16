Elon Musk Says Tesla's New Affordable EV Might Have Workers Spending All Night On The Production Lines As Project Redwood Looks To Produce Teslas With a Price Tag Under $30,000

In an ambitious push to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, Tesla is gearing up for what CEO Elon Musk describes as a challenging production ramp-up for its next-generation, mass-market EV. Codenamed Redwood, this affordable electric car is slated to enter production in 2025 at Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory, signaling a significant leap toward making sustainable transportation accessible to a wider audience.

During the company’s recent earnings call, Musk issued a stark warning to Tesla workers, preparing them for an intense manufacturing process that diverges sharply from conventional methods. In a move that underscores the gravity of Tesla’s production goals, Musk announced that engineers and workers would need to “be sleeping on the line,” a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and efficiency. This approach is not entirely new to Tesla, as past endeavors have seen employees sleeping on factory floors to meet demanding production deadlines, a practice Musk has participated in during critical ramp-up periods.

Tesla’s forthcoming vehicle, expected to be priced below $30,000, is a response to the growing competition from Chinese EV manufacturers such as BYD Auto Co. Ltd., which recently surpassed Tesla as the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles. Despite not yet selling cars in the U.S., BYD’s focus on affordability has put pressure on Tesla to accelerate its mission of widespread EV adoption.

The Redwood project is ambitious, incorporating “a tremendous amount of new revolutionary manufacturing technology,” Musk told Business Insider. This technology is poised to set a new benchmark in the automotive industry, promising to be “head and shoulders above any other manufacturing technology that exists anywhere in the world.” Musk’s confidence in Tesla’s innovative manufacturing techniques underscores the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its vision for the future of transportation.

However, Tesla’s aggressive production strategies have raised concerns about the impact on workers’ well-being. Past reports from Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory highlighted instances of employees working long hours under challenging conditions, leading to injuries and allegations of workplace abuse. An investigation found that Tesla’s plant had significantly more safety violations compared to other U.S. car factories, alongside higher injury rates and shorter training periods.

As Tesla prepares for the production of its most affordable EV yet, the company finds itself at a crossroads. Balancing the drive for unparalleled innovation with the need to ensure a healthy and safe working environment for its employees will be crucial. As the EV market continues to evolve, Tesla’s ability to adapt and refine its production processes will not only shape the future of electric vehicles but also redefine the standards of manufacturing excellence in the automotive industry.

