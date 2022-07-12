Elon Musk says it’s time for Donald Trump to ‘sail into the sunset’ after getting ripped at Trump rally

Elon Musk believes former President Donald Trump's time in the spotlight is reaching its twilight.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO directly responded to Trump's comments criticizing him at a weekend rally in Alaska, cursing at him for previously claiming he voted for him. Then, suggesting Trump should move away from politics.

"I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk wrote to his more than 100 million Twitter followers. "Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Contrary to Trump's comments, Musk has maintained his first vote for a Republican candidate was for Mayra Flores, the winner of a special election in South Texas last month. He's also been vocal about how he's pushing for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

Musk has been under a slew of scrutiny lately. After calling off his deal to buy Twitter, the social media company weighed in and the billionaire could be sued, tabbing his reasoning for pulling out "invalid and wrong." Musk's rocket company SpaceX also recently suffered an unexpected explosion in Boca Chica, Texas on a ground launch.

Trump made his initial comments about Musk shortly after the news broke of the Twitter deal falling through. His full comments from Saturday's rally in Anchorage: "Nah, he’s got himself a mess. You know, he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me.’ So he’s another (expletive) artist, but he’s not gonna be buying it. He’s not gonna be buying it. Although he might later, who the hell knows what’s gonna happen. He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. But he’s not…Sign up for Truth."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk says it’s time for Donald Trump to ‘sail into the sunset’