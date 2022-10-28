U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.32
    -0.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    -0.27 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,651.25
    +259.68 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Elon Musk says Twitter will form a content moderation 'council' before deciding on Trump

6
Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Elon Musk has only been in control of Twitter for a short time, but he's already making big moves. Musk fired a number of key executives on day one including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, but in a new tweet he claims he'll be moving more slowly when it comes to making content moderation decisions.

Musk hasn't said much since taking over at Twitter, but he will apparently form some kind of policy advisory body to oversee content moderation decisions. Musk said the group will reflect "diverse viewpoints" though we'll certainly have to wait and see on that one.

Importantly, Musk says he won't be making any major decisions or account reinstatements— i.e. restoring former President Donald Trump — before the council is put in place. Because it's Musk that might happen within hours or it might not happen at all, it's hard to say.

On Thursday, Musk also let go of Vijaya Gadde, a well-respected top policy executive at the company who helped it navigate complex legal and moderation issues for more than 11 years. Getting rid of Gadde was a signal that a new era with different decision making is beginning, for better or worse.

The tweet is likely more balm for skittish advertisers wary of Musk immediately turning the platform into an anything-goes mess of harassment, hate and misinformation. While Twitter arguably already meets that description with existing levels of moderation in place, advertisers are watching for any major shifts in the kind of content allowed on the platform and how it might adversely affect their brands.

Musk might think this is an original idea, but Twitter already consults a trust and safety council to advise its product and policy decisions. The council — it's already called a council — consisted initially of 40 organizations and experts that advised it in challenging policy areas. That group served in more of an advisory capacity, and unlike with Meta's Oversight Board, it wasn't designed to create binding decisions.

First announced in 2016, Twitter expanded the entity in 2020 to form groups dedicated to specific difficult topics, including safety and online harassment, digital rights, child sexual exploitation and suicide prevention. "A lot of what we currently do, such as ongoing meetings with NGOs, activists and other organizations is always part of our process, but we haven’t done enough to share that externally," Twitter wrote at the time.

It's possible Musk has something more like the Oversight Board in mind when it comes to content moderation decision making, but everything from the people who wind up serving on a hypothetical council to the nature of the group's impact is likely to be controversial.

Twitter Forms A “Trust & Safety Council” To Balance Abuse Vs Free Speech

Read more about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter on TechCrunch
Read more about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter he won’t lay off 75 percent of staff

    Elon Musk visited Twitter's HQ and reportedly denied that he's laying off 75 percent of the company's employees.

  • It happened: Elon Musk officially owns Twitter

    After months of legal drama, bad memes and will-they-or-won't-they-chaos to put your favorite rom-com to shame, Elon Musk has closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sealed the deal Thursday night, taking Twitter private and ousting a handful of top executives — CEO Parag Agrawal included — in the process. It's also no surprise that Gadde was among the first to go, in spite of being a well-respected figure in the company.

  • Elon Musk owns Twitter: The story so far

    Good morning, Elon Musk owns Twitter. The week's festivities kicked off with Elon Musk paying a visit to Twitter HQ, on what we now know was the eve of the official deal close. Whimsical chaotic energy is definitely Musk's strong suit, so this is expected behavior, even if you can't imagine any other execs — like, say, Tim Cook, for example — carrying large porcelain objects into office lobbies to announce an acquisition close.

  • Elon Musk Moves Swiftly to Put Imprint on Twitter After Takeover

    The billionaire kicked off his ownership of Twitter with trademark gusto, firing top executives, tweeting jests about the company and vowing to dig into the thorny issue of content moderation.

  • Visa’s trademark filings hint at launch of crypto wallet

    Visa International Service Association on Oct. 22 filed two trademark applications that hinted at plans of launching a crypto wallet.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk now owns Twitter

    UN warns there's currently 'no credible pathway' to keep temperature rise under 1.5C, Elon Musk now owns Twitter, NASA's InSight lander detected a meteoroid impact on Mars.

  • Ukraine foreign minister tells Iran counterpart: Stop sending arms to Russia

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday and that he demanded Tehran stop sending weapons to Russia. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of sending "kamikaze" drones to Russia which have then been used to devastating effect by Russian forces in strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. Iran denies the charge.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will form a 'moderation council' before it reinstates banned accounts

    Elon Musk says Twitter will form a council before it makes any major decisions on content and banned accounts.

  • Why the metaverse is good — even if Meta stock says otherwise: analyst

    Meta has to build out the metaverse, Goldman Sachs argues.

  • Daily Crunch: Mason raises $7.5M seed round to scale its no-code commerce engine

    Haje is out tomorrow, so a very happy weekend from him, and Christine will look after all your crunchy needs tomorrow. Closing the barn after the horse has bolted: We also have the latest on Elon Musk after his now-famous Twitter office sink video: Amanda reports on his open letter to Twitter advertisers that people have it all wrong about why he is buying the social media giant, but also that Twitter cannot become “a free-for-all hellscape.”

  • How Elon Musk funded $44 billion Twitter deal

    Elon Musk on Thursday closed the $44 billion deal announced in April to take Twitter Inc private and took ownership of the influential social media platform by firing top executives immediately. Musk had said he was excited to buy Twitter but he and his co-investors are overpaying. Musk pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the $44 billion price tag and the closing costs.

  • Two parents suspected of killing their six children and themselves before Oklahoma house fire

    Both parents suspected of killing their six children before taking their own lives

  • Everything to Know About The Iron Claw Starring Zac Efron

    The film is based on the true story of wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the "rise and fall" of the Von Erich family

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Elon Musk Makes This Twitter Pledge; Facebook Stock Loses Friends

    The Dow Jones rallied. Twitter stock gained after Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a pledge. Facebook stock Meta Platforms cratered on earnings.

  • Now Elon Musk says he won't fire 75% of Twitter's staff

    Elon Musk told Twitter employees Wednesday that he's not planning on laying off 75% of staff when he takes over the company, Bloomberg reports, citing "people familiar with the matter." This walks back what Musk reportedly said last week. The celebrity executive denied the previously reported number when he addressed employees at Twitter's San Francisco office on Wednesday.

  • NBA begins new season with trio of $5 billion franchises

    The NBA will tip off a new season Tuesday night with three franchises worth more than $5 billion. Based on Forbes’ most recent list of the most valuable NBA franchises, the New York Knicks lead the pack with a $5.8 billion valuation, a 16% increase from the previous season.

  • Elon Musk Reactivates Kanye West's Twitter Account

    The new boss of the social network has just given a hint about his content management policy to come.

  • Meta stock is in free fall

    Meta (META) shares plunged more than 22% on Thursday morning after the Facebook parent reported the prior day that its revenue declined last quarter and missed analysts' expectations.

  • Musk Fires Top Twitter Executives After Closing $44 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, putting the world’s richest man in charge of the struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling over the deal.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeou

  • Zac Efron is completely shredded for upcoming movie about pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich

    Zac Efron showed off a significant muscle gain as he was spotted on the set of his upcoming film "The Iron Claw." The movie tells the story of pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich.