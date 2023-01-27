U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,070.56
    +10.13 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.08
    +28.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.71
    +109.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.46
    +8.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    -1.63 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.60
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8040
    -0.3490 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,117.86
    +126.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.66
    +9.65 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.15
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.56
    +19.81 (+0.07%)
     

Elon Musk says his Twitter misadventure has only helped Tesla. Wall Street isn't so sure.

Asia Martin
·5 min read
An image of new Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen surrounded by Twitter logos in this photo illustration.
Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022.Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his tweets are good marketing for Tesla.

  • Wall Street analysts feel otherwise: They're bullish on Tesla, but think Musk is too distracted.

  • Musk's tweets have gotten him in trouble with shareholders and the courts.

Elon Musk made a much-awaited appearance at Tesla's fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday, after the closing bell.

True to form, the CEO tweeted from the earnings call in real time, even as he doled out favorable stats on the current state of the company that sought to put to rest the notion that demand for Tesla's cars is flagging: the January order rate is nearly twice the rate of production, Musk said, and the company expects to deliver 1.8 million vehicles by the end of the year.

The other Tesla execs showered investors with as many upsides as possible to counteract the negative press surrounding Musk, the carmaker's Technoking. Yet still an analyst wanted to know how the new owner of Twitter was going to mitigate the brand damage brought on by his loose fingers. Musk's response was to mention his 127 million followers on the platform as a sign that he is, in his own words, "reasonably popular" and that "Twitter is an incredibly powerful tool for driving demand for Tesla."

"And I would really encourage companies out there of all kinds, automotive or otherwise, to make more use of Twitter," he added. "The net value of Twitter, apart from a few people complaining, is gigantic, obviously."

To some degree, the attempt to smooth things over worked, with a number of Wall Street analysts issuing buy ratings on Tesla following the earnings call. Tesla's stock rose over 10% on its fourth quarter earnings results. Investors are momentarily at ease but still cautious of the uncertainty surrounding the economy and, of course, what Tesla's CEO will do next.

But they also want it to be known that they're not buying into Musk's spin on his Twitter escapades.

Wall Street is bullish on Tesla, but bearish on Musk

Tesla's $24.3 billion in revenues for the fourth quarter outperformed Wall Street's estimates of $24.2 billion. Another upside was the earnings per share of $1.19, which beat the Street's estimates of $1.13. Tesla took hits on its margins due in part to the price cuts it performed on its vehicle lineup, and from the expansion of its Nevada factories.

Goldman Sachs equity analyst Mark Delaney wrote in a note to clients that the company's stock will outperform the market with a price target of $200. However, Delaney asserted that one big challenge to his thesis was a "key person risk," an apparent reference to Musk.

John Murphy at Bank of America considers Musk's "regular media updates on Twitter" a headwind for the stock because it serves "as a distraction for TSLA management." All in all, however, Murphy believes the company sits at a fair valuation and took a neutral position on the stock.

Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities remains bullish on Tesla. While he's often been a critic of its top brass, seemed to praise Musk for not shying away from the concerns surrounding Twitter, and stated that the CEO is "embracing the complex spider-web relationship between Twitter and Tesla which will have a mixed reaction from investors."

Wall Street thinks Twitter is a costly distraction

Musk is not wrong in that he and Tesla are reasonably popular on Twitter. Musk's 127 thousand follower count is second to former US President Barack Obama's 133 thousand. Additionally, Tesla, with over 19 million followers, outpaces any other car company's account on the platform. (At a glance, BMW's 2.4 million followers seems the closest.)

But how many of Musk's and Tesla's followers converted to sales based on the content coming from those accounts? And how many of those followers are bots, rarely used accounts, or there to gawk at the side show of the CEO billionaire? That's a part of the question Musk did not answer during the call.

Whether Musk and company wants to admit it; whatever the Technoking says and does on- and off-line has affected Tesla's brand, and therefore its stock.

Tesla's stock price fell not long after Musk announced the Twitter deal and reports revealed that he would use his Tesla shares to help finance the deal. Musk tried to lift the stock by saying he wouldn't use Tesla shares, but that turned into a hard promise to keep. Musk is said to have sold $23 billion worth of Tesla shares last year to support the debt and equity purchase of Twitter for $44 billion.

The company's stock fell more after the acquisition finished in October and once again when news of Musk's brutal company restructuring made headlines. By the end of 2022, the stock had lost more than half (62%, to be precise) of its value since April.

Musk's tweets have also landed him in trouble with investors and Tesla owners. Last week, he took the stand at a shareholders trial to defend his infamous 2018 "funding secured" tweet. Insider has previously reported that Tesla owners and investors have been so ruffled by Musk's controversial tweets that some have ditched the brand.

But Tesla's stock was facing more than Twitter drama last year. The company was dealing with supply-chain issues, inflation, and changes to the Inflation Reduction Act. On top of all that, consumers' pockets were tightening from uncertainty around the future of the economy, causing a slump in demand. As in most things, there's always more to the story — but you can't deny the impact of Musk's Twitter habits, either.

Many of the analysts said they're looking forward to Tesla's Investor Day on March 1 where the company will share more about its growth plans. Ives pointed out, the Twitter noise is starting to dissipate and the demand story will be front and center for 2023.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock soars amid Saudi buyout speculation

    Lucid (LCID) shares soared as much as 88% on Friday and were repeatedly halted for volatility following speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup.

  • Why Amazon Stock Suddenly Popped This Morning

    On a modestly up day for tech stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up nearly 1 full percentage point as of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are doing better than most -- rising a solid 3%. It would seem they're doing so for a very "techie" reason: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An Amazon NFT initiative is coming soon, said crypto news source Blockworks in a report late yesterday afternoon.

  • 8 Aldi Foods That Should Be Budgeted Into Your Weekly Shopping List

    Loyal Aldi shoppers can easily name dozens of affordable foods they never miss an opportunity to purchase at Aldi. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, you might not know which items are worth picking...

  • Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement

    A new era is about to begin at Toyota. The reasoning of the Japanese behemoth has always been that consumers were not ready to adopt electric vehicles. As a result, Toyota favored a policy of small steps.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a money machine for his shareholders since taking the reins in 1965. Through this past weekend, he's presided over a nearly 3,800,000% increase in the value of Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A).

  • Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does

    The Nasdaq Composite index, which has a bigger than average share of tech stocks in it, plunged 33% for the year as inflation and interest rates climbed. A look back at the Nasdaq Composite's 51-year history shows that back-to-back losing years are incredibly rare. The broader tech sell-off was brutal for the following five stocks, but if history repeats for the Nasdaq, these five tech stocks could have a great 2023 too.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, Salesforce, Microsoft, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith checks out some of the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Tesla's 'most important catalyst is the Cybertruck': Fund manager Gary Black

    Tesla shares are jumping for a 2nd day as investors and analysts continue to break down what was revealed during Tesla’s Q4 earnings report. Gary Black of the Future Fund says it was the Cybertruck news that's the most important.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 3 Years?

    The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing fast, and by 2030 an estimated 60% of new vehicle sales will be EVs, according to the International Energy Agency. All of these new EVs will need a place to charge, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is hoping that many of them get their electron fix from its charging stations in the coming years. To better understand the company's potential and its hurdles, let's look at what's happening with ChargePoint right now and where it's headed in the next few years.

  • Is SoFi Stock a Buy?

    Let's see if some analysis can provide the answer to whether or not investors should consider SoFi stock right now. Today, while student financing remains a major part of its business, it offers a broad array of services, such as personal banking, investing, credit cards, and mortgages.

  • Chevron stock slides amid news of $75 billion repurchase program, Q4 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Chevron shares following a disappointing earnings report and the energy company's stock buyback program.

  • Intel CEO: 'We are committed to the dividend'

    Intel's turnaround hits another snag. CEO Pat Gelsinger sits down with Yahoo Finance.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More of One of Its CEO's Favorite Stocks

    Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 41% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    In today's market, it's not hard to find growth stocks that trade down massively from their highs. Hard times will eventually give way to brighter days, and there are currently some very promising companies trading at prices that open the door for massive long-term gains. If you're on the hunt for potentially explosive investment play, then consider Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) as two growth stocks down more than 75% that are worth buying and owning for the long haul.

  • Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Could Be a Good Time to Buy Cybersecurity Stocks; Here Are 2 Names With Promising Growth Potential

    In today’s digital world, there will always be a need for cybersecurity. Too many of our essential systems, everything from the upper levels of government and finance to the automation systems that run the traffic lights, depend on online connections for us to ignore the basics of securing our computer networks. Recent events, including the ongoing questions about election integrity, deep macroeconomic volatility, and the Russian war in Ukraine, have simply underscored the importance of cybersec

  • How much do I really need to retire? Fidelity wants you to save 10 times your income by age 67. But here are 3 reasons why that could be dead wrong

    Don't beat yourself with someone else's yardstick.

  • 3 Reasons Why I'm Still Bullish on Carnival Stock

    Cruise line stocks are showing signs of recovery, but operators still face inflation, recession fears, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts. As for Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), I personally think the company's potential outweighs its challenges. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Carnival earned more revenue from onboard passengers than in pre-pandemic 2019.