Elon Musk says Twitter users will be able have a 'secondary tiny logo' showing they belong to a verified organization, amid tentative plans to launch Twitter Blue next week

Twitter owner Elon Musk. JIM WATSON/AFP/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elon Musk said Twitter users can have a secondary tiny logo to show they belong to a verified organization.

He said Twitter is tentatively launching its verified subscription service on Friday next week.

The rollout of Twitter's verification service hasn't been smooth.

Verified Twitter users could soon have a secondary tiny logo next to their name to show they belong to a verified organization, according to Elon Musk.

The billionaire announced the plans on Friday in a tweet. The announcement came after he said the company may unveil Twitter Blue, its new verified service, with different color checkmarks at the end of next week.

Musk said in a tweet on Friday to Twitter user Crypto King that every individual person who is verified on the social-media platform will have the same blue tick. He said the "boundary of what constitutes 'notable' is otherwise too subjective."

"Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org," he said, adding that he'd provide a longer explanation about the plans next week.

In a separate tweet, he apologized for delaying the launch of Twitter Blue, which will charge users $8 a month.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," Musk said in reply to Twitter user Crypto King.

Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, described the process as "painful, but necessary."

Twitter's verification subscription has so far had a rocky rollout. Twitter launched the service in early November, but then revoked it and postponed the debut until after the midterm elections, according to internal communication reviewed by The New York Times.

Shortly after, Twitter announced it would display blue and gray checkmarks to distinguish paid Twitter Blue checks from "official" verified accounts. But the checks started disappearing from accounts after Musk said he "killed" the feature.

Story continues

Twitter Blue's relaunch was then put on hold until the company was able to deal with impersonation issues, Musk tweeted on Monday.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider