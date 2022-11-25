U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,243.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,831.50
    -31.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +1.10 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    -0.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0378
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7390
    +0.0330 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.61 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4310
    +0.8410 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,505.97
    -54.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.05
    +3.48 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.83
    +14.23 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Elon Musk says Twitter users will be able have a 'secondary tiny logo' showing they belong to a verified organization, amid tentative plans to launch Twitter Blue next week

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
Elon Musk, Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk.JIM WATSON/AFP/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said Twitter users can have a secondary tiny logo to show they belong to a verified organization.

  • He said Twitter is tentatively launching its verified subscription service on Friday next week.

  • The rollout of Twitter's verification service hasn't been smooth.

Verified Twitter users could soon have a secondary tiny logo next to their name to show they belong to a verified organization, according to Elon Musk.

The billionaire announced the plans on Friday in a tweet. The announcement came after he said the company may unveil Twitter Blue, its new verified service, with different color checkmarks at the end of next week.

Musk said in a tweet on Friday to Twitter user Crypto King that every individual person who is verified on the social-media platform will have the same blue tick. He said the "boundary of what constitutes 'notable' is otherwise too subjective."

"Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org," he said, adding that he'd provide a longer explanation about the plans next week.

In a separate tweet, he apologized for delaying the launch of Twitter Blue, which will charge users $8 a month.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," Musk said in reply to Twitter user Crypto King.

Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, described the process as "painful, but necessary."

Twitter's verification subscription has so far had a rocky rollout. Twitter launched the service in early November, but then revoked it and postponed the debut until after the midterm elections, according to internal communication reviewed by The New York Times.

Shortly after, Twitter announced it would display blue and gray checkmarks to distinguish paid Twitter Blue checks from "official" verified accounts. But the checks started disappearing from accounts after Musk said he "killedthe feature.

Twitter Blue's relaunch was then put on hold until the company was able to deal with impersonation issues, Musk tweeted on Monday.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS says its 87,000 new hires could help collect as much as $1 trillion — by forcing tax cheats to pay up. But will more 'fire-breathing dragons' really do the trick?

    And Biden has set his sights on the top 1%.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Black Friday.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider. We've opened up the database at TipRanks

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

    George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. This can be deduced from the changes he just made in his U.S. equity portfolio in the third quarter.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

    These top stocks sell at reasonable valuations relative to earnings power and are ripe for the picking.

  • Panic-buying seen in Beijing as government orders construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers

    Residents of China's capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered accelerated construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Fallen Billionaire Steps Down as CEO of Troubled EV Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Arrival SA, the electric van startup that recently warned it’s running out of cash, said its former billionaire founder will step down as chief executive officer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakDenis Sverdlov will swap positions

  • How to Build a Bond ETF Ladder That Can Yield 4% to 5%

    Interest rates are likely to keep rising. A short-term bond ladder can be a good way to capture higher yields.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison,

  • Lufax Holding Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Lufax Holding ( NYSE:LU ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CN¥13.2b (down 17% from 3Q 2021...

  • Bear markets come in three stages; and we’ve only just started the second, says veteran analyst.

    There are opportunities in safer bonds and gold, but big tech's days of outperforming are over for now.

  • Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

    Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Big banks are for boomers — Why more and more young Americans are breaking up with their parents’ banks

    With consumer values shifting, Gen Z and millennials reject blindly following in their parents' footsteps.

  • Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.