Elon Musk says he wants more control over Tesla if company develops AI, robotics

Elon Musk is pushing for more control of Austin-based Tesla and is threatening to focus on building products at another company if he doesn't get his way.

In a series of social media posts on X on Monday, the Tesla CEO said that he would like for his voting control to nearly double, to about 25%, if he is to grow Tesla to be a “leader in AI and robotics.”

Elon Musk walks through the paddock area during the Formula One Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 22.

Musk is currently the electric vehicle maker’s largest stockholder, with about 13% ownership in the company, as of the third quarter of 2023. But his stock holdings have dropped in recent years after he sold almost $40 billion in stock in 2022, largely to buy Twitter, now X.

If Tesla were to increase Musk’s voting shares, the Austin-based company would likely need to restructure shares or offer Musk a major pay increase.

In the posts on Monday, the CEO said that unless he gains more voting power, he would “prefer to build products outside of Tesla." While the company is best known for its electric vehicles, the carmaker has been working on products including autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" driver support features, and in recent years has showcased work on a humanoid robot product.

“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” Musk said in a post Monday. “Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned.”

Musk, who has other technology companies, including aerospace company SpaceX, tunneling and infrastructure company The Boring Company and Neuralink, founded his latest company, xAI, last year. Musk has said that it would focus on AI and is expected to work with Tesla.

Musk also said in a post that his desire for more shares was “primarily about ensuring the right amount of voting influence,” at the Austin-based company.

Musk's compensation already in question

Musk has not received a new compensation package in several years. In 2018, shareholders sued Musk and Tesla in Delaware court alleging the CEO’s pay package was excessive and the board did not properly vet the $56 billion pay package that ultimately helped boost Musk to become one of the richest men in the world.

The company, which is currently valued at about $690 billion, is now worth significantly more than it was when the pay package was first announced, but Tesla’s valuation has seen drops from its peak prior to the Twitter purchase.

In a later post on Monday, Musk clarified that he believes the “Tesla board is great” and instead blamed the lack of a new compensation plan on the company waiting for the trial verdict.

Tesla is working on a humanoid robot dubbed Optimus. The company shared the latest protype in a video during its shareholders meeting last year.

Musk has said he wants Tesla to be an AI leader

The series of posts also come as the carmaker’s stock has been off to a sluggish start for 2024. So far in 2024, the company’s stock value has dropped about 13% amid Tesla news, including price cuts, and labor costs and disputes.

The series of posts also contradict many of Musk’s previous repeated claims that Tesla is a leader in AI and robotics. Tesla has held a yearly "AI Day," focused on showcasing AI, hardware and robotics and Musk has frequently touted the company's "full self-driving" software, which is not yet considered fully autonomous by experts or Tesla itself.

Musk has also predicted that Tesla’s not-yet-released humanoid robot Optimus could eventually be worth more than Tesla's car business and more than its full self-driving business. The voting share posts came the same day Musk posted a video clip showing off a remote-operated Optimus folding laundry.

Musk also said in July he planned to spend about $1 billion over the next year on efforts to make the company a supercomputing player as part of efforts to develop self-driving software. At the time, the company's research and development costs had risen sharply, in part because of a focus on AI technology.

The posts have created a "firestorm"

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities said the posts “created a firestorm overnight” for the company. He added, if Musk were to take AI projects out of Tesla it would ultimately be a “big negative” for the company but said Tesla’s reliance on Musk as the “key man” is a risk the board and shareholders are well aware of.

“Musk is Tesla and Tesla is Musk and AI is a key to the future of Tesla,” Ives said. “We believe this is just more drama in the Tesla story that will not bear fruit.”

