Elon Musk says X will keep ad revenue from content creators who don't have a Blue premium subscription

Elon Musk said X will keep ad revenue from content creators who don't have a premium subscription.

Creators need at least 500 followers and 15 million impressions in the last three months to be eligible.

X rolled out its ads revenue-sharing program last month — and some users have reported big payouts.

Elon Musk said that content creators on X, formerly known as Twitter, have to be premium subscribers to be eligible for its new ads revenue-sharing program.

"The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber," Musk said in a post.

To be eligible for the program, creators also need to be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of 500 followers, and have 15 million or more "organic impressions" on posts within the last three months.

The price of an X premium subscription starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year, and it gives users access to extra features such as "Edit."

In another tweet on Saturday, Musk said the program had "far exceeded" expectations and that there would be delays in processing the funds.

X rolled out its ads revenue-sharing program last month. Musk said the first block of payments to creators totalled $5 million, with some users reporting substantial payouts .

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate , who is facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, was among the first group of influencers to say they got a big payout, posting last month that he had received $20,379.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who has around 2.1 million followers on the platform, posted that he was going to receive $37,050 from the program.

"i like twitter," he wrote.

