U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.20
    -1.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0117 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0170 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3490
    +0.2960 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,130.49
    +312.39 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk seems to be ‘looking for a scapegoat’ in Twitter bid, analyst says

Dani Romero
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLA
    Watchlist
  • TWTR

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says the deal to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold over the number of bots and fake accounts on the platform. But some analysts think the billionaire is just looking for a scapegoat so he can walk away from the $44 billion deal or negotiate a lower price.

“Elon Musk's recent comments suggest he is trying to negotiate a lower offer price,” Jefferies equity analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note titled "Looking for a Scapegoat; Lower Bid to Come?"

“We believe that Musk is using his investigation into the % of fake TWTR accounts as an excuse to pay below $54.20/share. In reality, the NASDAQ COMP is down 25% [year to date] and Elon Musk realizes that he may be overpaying for the asset,” the analyst wrote.

FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the
Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives was similarly skeptical of Musk's claim in a note to clients: “Our view is the massive pressure on Tesla's stock since the deal, a changing stock market/risk environment the last month, and a number of other financing factors (equity financing) has caused Musk to get 'cold feet' on the Twitter deal with the bot issue not a new issue and likely more of a scapegoat to push for a lower price.”

After adding to his stake in the company, Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share in April. The stock is currently trading at around $38 a share, as of May 17.

Musk raised doubts about the buyout when he tweeted on Friday that the deal was "on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users." Later that day, Musk tweeted again that he is "still committed" to the acquisition.

"The bot issue at the end of the day was known by the New York City cab driver and feels more to us like the 'dog ate the homework' excuse to bail on the Twitter deal or talk down a lower price," Ives stated. "The soap opera will continue this week, and keep the popcorn handy as there are likely many more twists and turns ahead in this Twitter/Musk saga."

Twitter spam

This development follows Musk's comments at the All-In Summit in Miami, where he said a deal for Twitter at a lower price would not be "out of the question."

In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said that "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate."

According to Thill, Musk's estimation of spam and fake accounts would make his targets more incredulous.

"We were already skeptical of Musk's reported targets of 600M and 931M mDAUs [monetizable daily active users] by 2025 and 2028, respectively," Thill stated. "Now considering Musk believes that at most 80% of TWTR's current 229M mDAUs are humans, it is even harder to believe the company can achieve its long-term targets."

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal pushed back on Musk's claims by posting a long thread on Twitter detailing how the company calculates its bots. Agrawal said that he "shared an overview of the estimation process with Elon a week ago" — to which Musk replied with a poop emoji.

Despite the growing rift between Agrawal and Musk, the two sides have continued to move forward with the deal. Twitter's board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Musk's offer that would take the social media company private, Bloomberg reported. And on Friday, Bret Taylor, Twitter’s chairman, tweeted: “We remain committed to our agreement.”

Should the deal fail to go through, however, it could be a disaster for Twitter stock.

Thill estimated that the stock could down to $22 a share in a no-deal scenario, while Ives wrote that "the chances of a deal ultimately getting done is not looking good now and it's likely a 60%+ chance from our view Musk ultimately walks from the deal and pays the breakup fee."

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk stalling on deal puts Twitter’s board’s ‘backs against the wall’: Analyst

    Elon Musk dragging his feet on completing his deal to buy Twitter is putting the company's board in an extremely tough decision, according to Wedbush Securities Analyst Dan Ives.

  • Powell Wants ‘Clear and Convincing’ Evidence Inflation is Coming Down

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival that if things aren’t going as planned, the Fed would adjust its response accordingly.

  • Prominent hedge funds invested in Twitter before Musk unveiled plans

    Prominent hedge funds, including Point72 Asset Management and Bridgewater Associates, invested in Twitter during the first quarter, putting them on course to reap big gains early in the second quarter when billionaire Elon Musk unveiled plans to buy the company. Point72, run by Steven A. Cohen, bought 1.5 million common shares worth $58.8 million while Balyasny Capital Management purchased roughly the same amount, according to regulatory filings and data compiled by Symmetric.io. Holocene Advisors bought $56 million worth of shares and Bridgewater Associates, founded by Ray Dalio, took a stake worth $8.3 million.

  • Want healthcare in retirement? You’re going to need a bigger bank account

    Incidentally, if you are a “senior single,” Fidelity’s $315,000 figure is pretty much split in half. Fidelity’s study also highlights a glaring and dangerous gap between expectation and reality. For example, its survey reveals that folks think they’ll only have to spend $41,000 on healthcare during retirement.

  • Student Loan Debt Is Now So High Women Are Being Forced To Choose Between Paying Loans and Having a Family

    If U.S. lawmakers ever decide to reform the student loan system to reduce the financial burden on borrowers, women stand to gain the most because they are much more likely than men to be negatively...

  • 10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May

    Back in 1976, Costco was just starting out and existed as a single location in San Diego, California. Fast forward 45 years later and you've got one of the most epic retail institutions around, with...

  • If Elon Musk scraps Twitter deal, here's what may happen to the stock

    Here comes a potential Twitter stock crash, warns one long-time tech analyst.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • 9-1-1 EP Breaks Down Season 5 Finale Surprises: Is [Spoiler] Gone for Good?

    Spoiler alert: We’re about to discuss the Season 5 finale of Fox’s 9-1-1. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned. A wedding! A breakup! A death-defying stunt! As far as finales go, Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 pretty much checked off all the boxes. TVLine spoke with executive producer Kristen Reidel about the finale’s biggest surprises, including how […]

  • Microsoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salary increases and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion D

  • Twitter's account of deal shows Musk signing without asking for more info

    Twitter Inc published its account on Tuesday of its deal negotiations with Elon Musk, showing he opted out of asking the questions about the social media company's business he has now cited in declaring the $44 billion acquisition is "on hold." The account, published in Twitter's proxy statement that outlines what shareholders need to know to vote on the deal, paints a picture of Musk in a rush to clinch a deal with his "best and final" offer. Musk negotiated the Twitter deal over the weekend of April 23 and April 24 without carrying out any due diligence, the proxy statement shows.

  • New electric vehicle registrations spike in Q1, led by Tesla

    It appears the the EV (electrical vehicle) wave is building here in the U.S. New data from Experian Automotive, the data collection company’s auto data arm, is showing new auto registrations for EVs have jumped 60% from a year ago in the first quarter, and have hit an all-time high of 4.6% of the overall market.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Nasdaq leads gains into market close, Walmart stock plunges in worst day since 1987

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the market and sector gains heading into the closing bell, as well as tech and semiconductor stocks, retailers, and the commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals.

  • Why Shopify-Backed Global-E Online Stock Plunged Before Gaining Ground on Tuesday

    The cross-border e-commerce specialist reported worse than expected losses, but there was more to the story.

  • Elon Musk To Twitter: Prove Spam Account Data Or The $44 Billion Takeover Deal Is Off

    "My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk said.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.