U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.75
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,734.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,013.25
    -18.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.30
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.18
    -0.32 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    +0.48 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9390
    -0.1770 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,902.23
    -941.76 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.22
    -26.14 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,796.88
    -203.08 (-0.73%)
     

Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at it again selling shares of his electric vehicle company, per regulatory filings. Since Friday, the executive has sold 7.9 million shares, which totals about $6.9 billion. This is the first time Musk has sold shares in Tesla since April, when he disposed of 9.6 million shares, worth about $8.5 billion.

Musk appears to be selling the shares to stock up on cash in case he's forced to go through on his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. The executive tweeted Tuesday evening that he was done selling for the moment.

"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," tweeted Musk.

Last month, Musk told Twitter he's killing the deal because he believed the social media company to be misleading in its bot calculations. However, over the weekend, the executive waffled a bit, tweeting: "If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not."

Musk also tweeted Tuesday evening that if the Twitter deal doesn't close, he'll buy back his shares. Perhaps he'll wait until Tesla issues its three-to-one stock split, which Tesla shareholders approved last week, so he can buy them back on the cheap.

Over the last ten months, Musk has sold around $32 billion worth of stock in Tesla.

Tesla shares were down 2.44% today but are trading relatively flat in after-hours, suggesting the stock sales are yet to have an effect on Tesla's share price. Tesla's stock took a hit late last year when Musk sold off more than $16 billion worth of sales after polling his Twitter fans on whether he should trim his stake, a move that got him in hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article has been updated with confirmation from Elon Musk that the stock sales are related to his Twitter acquisition.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicts the EV maker will produce 100 million cars in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Elon Musk's projections for Tesla production over the next 10 years.

  • Elon Musk offloads nearly $7 billion in Tesla stock amid Twitter fight

    Elon Musk sold almost $7 billion in Tesla Inc. stock in recent days, according to filings Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and indicated he wants cash on hand as his legal fight with Twitter Inc. heats up.

  • Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock Amid Twitter Uncertainty

    The billionaire suggested the stock sales were aimed at avoiding a fire sale if forced to buy the social-media company.

  • Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares amid Twitter legal battle

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, tweeting it was important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock amid a legal showdown with Twitter Inc over a $44 billion takeover deal. But legal experts have suggested that if Musk loses his battle against Twitter and is forced to complete the acquisition or pay a stiff penalty, he could conceivably have to sell more Tesla shares. Musk tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform and the two sides face a drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars.

  • Bausch Health (BHC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Bausch (BHC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.20% and 3.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla's next gigafactory might be in Canada

    While onstage at Tesla's annual shareholder event, CEO Elon Musk hinted that the automaker would choose the location for a new gigafactory by the end of the year. It seemed like a throwaway comment at the time, but a July lobbyist registration from Tesla reveals the company might actually have its eyes set on the U.S.'s neighbor to the north. Tesla recently added an amendment to its registration with Ontario’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner that sets forth the automaker's plans to engage with the Ontario government to identify opportunities for "industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility."

  • Elon Musk is doubling down with potentially strong fraud claims against Twitter

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk raised the stakes in his court battle with Twitter on Friday, filing a counter lawsuit that accuses the social media company of fraud.

  • SoftBank Buyout Talk Resurfaces After Record Loss Piques Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Talk that SoftBank Group Corp. would be better off as a private company has re-surfaced after the Japanese investment powerhouse posted a record $23 billion loss.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers P

  • Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of his shares in Tesla Inc. the billionaire’s biggest sale on record, saying he needed cash in case he is forced to go ahead with his aborted deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars

  • Small plane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona; pilot and passenger escape uninjured

    The plane crashed into a Toyota pickup truck, but all were unharmed, authorities said.

  • Child care is out, climate is in: Here’s what got axed—and didn’t—from Biden’s big bill, with Manchin and Simena’s sign-off

    The Inflation Reduction Act is $1 trillion less expensive than Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Here's what's still in it.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print

    U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday.

  • A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market

    It also has a wine cellar, golf simulator, 10 bedrooms and 14.5 bathrooms.

  • You'll wish you knew these plant parent hacks sooner

    Improve your green thumb with these simple hacks and game-changing products. Bury your gardening dilemmas by heading straight to Amazon.

  • Pilot, passenger uninjured after plane crashes onto 91 Freeway in Corona

    A small plane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona Tuesday afternoon, sparking a fire and bringing traffic to a standstill. The pilot and his passenger were able to get out unharmed.

  • Britain Braces for Another Round of Scorching Temperatures

    LONDON — Weeks after recording its highest-ever temperature, Britain was preparing for another unsettling stretch of hot weather, as officials said an extreme heat warning would be in place for much of the southern half of England and parts of Wales from Thursday through the weekend. Although meteorologists predicted that temperatures would be unpleasantly hot this week, they were not expected to be as extreme as those in July, when they reached above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Brita

  • Micron Is Slowing Hiring But Plans to Steer Clear of Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. plans to slow hiring as it copes with a sudden drop in chip demand, but the company joined peers such as Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. in deciding that major job cuts aren’t yet necessary. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHom

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • New Colombian tax bill aims at oil exports to fund social spending

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's new leftist government on Monday formally proposed a tax reform bill to lawmakers which would raise some 25 trillion pesos ($5.76 billion) in 2023, equivalent to some 1.72% of gross domestic product, in an effort to increase revenue for anti-poverty programs. Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said the bill would eventually add some $11.53 billion annually to government coffers, with revenue gradually climbing as the legislation comes into force. The funds, raised by levying more charges on high-earning individuals and exports of coal and oil, will be directed toward an ambitious agenda of social programs -- including anti-hunger efforts, free public universities, and aid for elderly people without pensions.

  • UK's Liz Truss still favours tax cuts over direct support on energy bills

    LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss, frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, said on Tuesday she still favoured tax cuts to grow the economy instead of providing direct support to households facing unprecedented rises in energy bills. Charities, business groups and politicians have called on Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, to set out how they would help Britons cope with a forecast 82% rise in energy prices in October. Sunak, who as finance minister in May set out a 15 billion pound ($18.14 billion) support package to help households struggling with surging energy bills, has pledged more direct support.