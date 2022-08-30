Elon Musk Sends Second Letter Terminating Twitter Acquisition
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- TSLA
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent a second letter calling off the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), according to a filing Tuesday.
Musk had already sent a letter in July, claiming the information provided by the social media giant was false and misleading.
Musk is "delivering this additional termination notice in the event that the July 8 Termination Notice is determined to be invalid for any reason," according to the filing.