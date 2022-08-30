U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.25
    +33.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,292.00
    +217.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,632.50
    +139.75 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.60
    +13.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.21
    -1.80 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    -0.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.20
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2440
    -0.4660 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,411.10
    +557.87 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.98
    +20.10 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.69
    +12.38 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Elon Musk Sends Second Letter Terminating Twitter Acquisition

Sheldon Reback
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLA
    Watchlist

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent a second letter calling off the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), according to a filing Tuesday.

  • Musk had already sent a letter in July, claiming the information provided by the social media giant was false and misleading.

  • Musk is "delivering this additional termination notice in the event that the July 8 Termination Notice is determined to be invalid for any reason," according to the filing.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla seeks to overturn Louisiana ban on direct car sales

    Tesla Inc has filed a lawsuit to challenge Louisiana's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, calling the U.S. state's move protectionist and anti-competitive. The case is the latest battle to reverse direct sales bans in some states against the electric carmaker, which bypassed traditional car dealerships. In those states, consumers have to travel to neighboring states to secure Tesla vehicles.

  • Bank of Korea to institutionalize ICOs in new crypto law

    South Korea will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO) when establishing its new crypto law, tentatively named the Digital Asset Basic Act, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). See related article: South Korea’s all-encompassing crypto law is coming — what we know so far Fast facts South Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned ICOs […]

  • Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court

    Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management in Singapore three weeks after it was forced to freeze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions".

  • Elon Musk Sends Letter to Twitter With Added Reasons Why He Can Cancel Buyout

    The Tesla chief executive sends a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons why he believes he can terminate the purchase of the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co., just over a month after speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker sent its stock plummeting.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • Cyber expert on Twitter whistleblower: 'If allegations are true,' accounts at-risk

    Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko recently came out alleging that the company had misled regulators. These allegations could potentially point to risks for Twitter users' account, says cyber threat expert Tony Anscombe.

  • Top YouTube Executive Leaves as Competition From TikTok Grows

    YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, is leaving the Google-owned video platform after more than a decade at the company. Ad sales at YouTube cooled in the second quarter, increasing 4.8% to $7.3 billion compared with a 14% gain in the first quarter. Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL), the parent of Google, said on its earnings call that the slowdown reflected lower spending by some advertisers.

  • How to examine Google's search sources

    It's important to know the source of information you find online. Here's the tips and tricks for finding Google's search sources when doing research.

  • Robert Kyncl Stepping Down as YouTube Chief Business Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Robert Kyncl will exit YouTube in early 2023 after more than 12 years as a senior exec at video giant. He most recently served at YouTube’s chief business officer, helping to grow it into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse. Kyncl’s departure was announced in a memo Monday to YouTube staff by CEO Susan Wojcicki, a copy of […]

  • Reddit can’t believe how hard it supposedly is to cancel some gym memberships: ‘Flat out predatory’

    A Redditor's failed attempt to cancel their gym membership proved to be all too relatable.

  • Twitter down for millions of users as platform crashes

    Twitter has gone down for millions of web-based users as the social media platform crashed. “Twitter is down on my pc but its working on my phone,” said one user. Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you on web.

  • Netflix 25th Anniversary: Company Shares the First DVD It Ever Shipped

    Netflix celebrated its 25th anniversary on August 29, 2022, by sharing fun facts such as the first DVD it ever shipped.

  • TikTok: Welsh young people quitting their jobs for social media

    Young people spend more time on TikTok in Wales than the rest of the UK - so why is it so popular?

  • Twitter and Meta take down 'extensive' covert pro-US propaganda campaign

    Tech giants Twitter and Meta have, for the first time, shut down dozens of accounts linked to a pro-US propaganda campaign, according to researchers.

  • ‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Global inflation is finally coming off the boil, even if it’s set to remain far too hot for the liking of the world’s central bankers.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlAs

  • Why Honda's U.S. EV battery plant likely wouldn't happen without new climate credits

    Honda’s push forward with its EV ambitions took a big a step today, with the Japanese automaker signing a deal with Korea’s LG Energy Solutions (LGES) to build a lithium ion battery plant in the U.S.

  • When the Bulls Came for the Market Itself

    On this day in 2000, in a sign of just how bullish the global bull market had become, OM Group of Sweden launched the world's first hostile takeover bid for [a stock exchange.](https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB967535477248680910) The Swedish stock-exchange operator offered £822 million—then equivalent to $1.2 billion—to buy the [London Stock Exchange](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/UK/XLON/LSEG). The bid ultimately failed.

  • Bitcoin slips below $20,000 following Powell’s hawkish remarks

    The price of bitcoin dipped below the $20,000 level over the weekend, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Friday that interest rates will keep rising.