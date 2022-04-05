U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,560.05
    -22.59 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,866.93
    -54.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,343.56
    -188.99 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.24
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.86
    +0.58 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.40
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.44 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4670
    +0.0550 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1320
    +0.3600 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,096.73
    -171.32 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.09
    -15.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.99
    +33.07 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Elon Musk snags Twitter board seat after buying large stake in the US social network

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Twitter announced this morning via a tweet and a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Elon Musk, best known for his work at PayPal, SpaceX, and Tesla, is joining the social network's board of directors.

News broke earlier in the week that Musk had purchased a more than 9% stake in the social media company after criticizing its speech policies publicly in late March. The news that the technology entrepreneur had purchased several billion dollars worth of Twitter stock sent shares of the company sharply higher yesterday.

Twitter is again appreciating this morning, rising more than 5% in pre-market trading.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news this morning in a batch of tweets:

According to a filing from the company, Twitter will appoint Musk to the company's board as a "Class II director with a term expiring at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders," pursuant to certain conditions. A key rule set in place by the agreement is that "so long as Mr. Musk is serving on the Board and for 90 days thereafter, Mr. Musk will not, either alone or as a member of a group, become the beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of the Company’s common stock outstanding at such time."

More simply, Twitter has set up its arrangement with Musk so that he can't own even 15% of the company while on its board, limiting his ability to push the social service around. Still, a huge stake, a fast markup, and a board seat? Musk is not having such a bad week.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

Elon gives $2.9B gift to Twitter, its employees, and himself. What’s next?

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk just took a 9.2% stake in Twitter — what may happen next

    Is Tesla CEO Elon Musk about to get more aggressive with Twitter?

  • Elon Musk stake in Twitter 'just the appetizer,' Wedbush's Dan Ives says

    Will Elon Musk try to shake up Twitter?

  • Should You Bet On Warren Buffett Or Elon Musk?

    Twitter stock shows S&P 500 investors follow Elon Musk's moves. But who's the better bet? Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett Or Tesla's Musk?

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Social media stocks, dogecoin rise after Tesla CEO Elon Musk buys stake in Twitter

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that social media and dogecoin stocks have risen after filings that show Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying stake in Twitter were made public.

  • Twitter stock surges again after Tesla chief Elon Musk is named to its board

    Twitter Inc. shares looked poised to continue their rally Tuesday after the company named Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk to its board of directors.

  • Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, while a call between top diplomats from Ukraine and China could pave the way for his first talks with President Xi Jinping since Russia’s invasion more than a month ago. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Ze

  • Elon Musk Named to Twitter’s Board. He Can’t Own More Than 14.9% of the Stock.

    Elon Musk will serve on Twitter board of directors, the company said in a filing on Tuesday, a day after the billionaire and Tesla chief executive disclosed he had become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake. The company appointed Musk to the board as a Class II director with a term expiring at the company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting. Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, will not be able to become a beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter (ticker: TWTR) stock for as long as he sits on the board and 90 days after, according to the filing.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Higher Tuesday Morning

    Tuesday morning brought some hesitation to Wall Street, as market participants got a reminder that geopolitical problems are still extreme and will likely persist for a long time. Carnival is bulking up to meet anticipated high demand.

  • Twitter to appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to board of directors

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Twitter will appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board of directors after filings revealed that he bought 9.2% stake in the social media platform.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Why Micron Fell 12.3% in March

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell 12.3% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was curious that Micron fell during the month, considering it reported very strong quarterly results. Likely, it was macroeconomic fears that hurt Micron, since its financial results gave no reason to sell the stock.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • Should You Remain Confident in Your PayPal (PYPL) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “All Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy generated gains across seven of the […]

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]