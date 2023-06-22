Elon Musk speaks out over reports linking Starlink with the missing submersible by taking a dig at a fact-checking site

Elon Musk. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Image

Elon Musk has broken his silence on reports that the firm behind Titan's submersible used Starlink.

In response to an updated fact-checking article, Musk tweeted: "You can't even run a good psy op."

The search is still underway for the lost submersible, which went missing on Sunday.

Elon Musk has broken his silence on reports linking the missing Titan submersible to SpaceX's Starlink internet by taking issue with fact-checking site Snopes.com

An article posted by the site addressing reports that Starlink provided communications for the missing expedition to the Titanic was updated after publication with a note clarifying the submersible itself was not using the technology.

OceanGate, the company behind the expedition, however, said on Twitter it had been using the satellite-internet service. Weeks before the dive, the company tweeted that SpaceX's Starlink was being used for dive operations.

"Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink!" the company wrote on Twitter.

The Snopes.com article was also slapped with a community note adding that Starlink could not be used to communicate with an underwater submarine.

In response to the article, Musk tweeted: "You can't even run a good psy op."

The search is still underway for the lost submersible, which went missing on Sunday with five people on board. The submersible was two hours into its descent to the Titanic shipwreck when it lost communication with the surface vessel.

Search teams are still trying to recover the craft. However, the US Coast Guard has estimated it would run out of breathable air by Thursday afternoon ET.

While the Snopes article reported OceanGate had said it was using Musk's product for Titanic dive operations, it clarified the submersible itself was not using the technology to communicate.

It is unclear what exact details the billionaire's tweet was referring to or how exactly Starlink's technology was used by OceanGate.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, made outside normal working hours.

