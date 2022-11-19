U.S. markets closed

Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Elon Musk takes aim at 'hate tweets' as his poll about letting Donald Trump back on Twitter gets '~1M votes/hour'

Jyoti Mann
·2 min read
Elon Musk speaks at an oil and gas conference in Stavanger, Norway on Monday.
Elon Musk announced the new Twitter policy on Friday.Reuters

  • Elon Musk announced Twitter's latest policy, which targets negative and hate tweets on the site.

  • He said they will be "deboost and demonetized" and users will only find them if they seek them out.

  • Twitter's new owner is also asking users if he should let Donald Trump back on the platform.


Elon Musk said he is introducing a "new Twitter policy" targeting "hate tweets" on the platform.

The self-titled "Chief Twit" tweeted on Friday that the policy would allow freedom of speech, "but not freedom of reach."

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter," he said. "You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet." 

He later tweeted that the new policy will only apply to an individual tweet and "not the whole account."

Twitter's head of monetization integrity, A.J. Brown, clarified the policy in another tweet: "A core focus moving forward will be ensuring we don't monetize what we don't amplify."

He added that eligibility for monetization was not often discussed.

 

Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, previously announced plans to create a "content moderation council" at Twitter, but was still undecided about letting Donald Trump back on Twitter.

On Friday Musk decided to ask Twitter users about the matter by tweeting a poll. More than eight million votes have been cast, with "yes" running at about 53%. He later tweeted that the poll was getting "~1M votes/hour."

Hours before he tweeted the poll, Musk said a "decision has not been made" in a tweet and that he reinstated accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and right-wing site The Babylon Bee.

Peterson urged Musk not to "allow the anonymous troll-demons to post with the real verified people," adding: "Put them in their own hell, along with others like them: LOL LULZ BRO BRUH hyper-users are narcissistic, Machiavellian, psychopathic and sadistic."

Musk has backpedaled from his standpoint in May when he told The Financial Times he would  "reverse the permaban" on Trump's Twitter account. He also called Twitter's decision to ban him as "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

