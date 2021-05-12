U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,486.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,015.00
    +16.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.40
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.17
    -0.91 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    -0.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4053
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7080
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,058.07
    -6,231.04 (-10.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.70
    -163.14 (-10.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.29
    -702.22 (-2.49%)
     

Elon Musk, Technoking of Tesla, orders a halt to bitcoin car payments

Kirsten Korosec and Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Tesla CEO and self-dubbed Technoking is back-peddling on the company's stance about bitcoin and has suspended purchases of its electric vehicles with the cryptocurrency.

The change of stance, which was delivered via tweet, comes just weeks after Tesla CFO and dubbed "Master of Coin" Zach Kirkhorn said the company believes in the longevity of bitcoin, despite its volatility. The tweet from Musk sent the price of bitcoin down more than 4% (and falling). The price of bitcoin is down more than 7% for the day, although some of that decrease occurred prior to Musk's tweet:

Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.

Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment.

Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy. We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin's energy/transaction.

Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin this quarter and then trimmed its position by 10%, Kirkhorn said during the company's quarterly earnings call in April. That sale made a $101 million "positive impact" to the company's profitability in the first quarter.

Kirkhorn said Tesla turned to bitcoin as a place to store cash and still access it immediately, all while providing a better return on investment than more traditional central bank-backed safe havens. Of course, the higher yields provided by the volatile digital currency comes with higher risk.

Elon Musk declares you can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin in the US

If you're getting whiplash from this announcement, you're not alone. Tesla originally announced in March that it would accept bitcoin as a form of payment in the United States. But Elon Musk, the Technoking of Tesla, is known for drastically affecting the crypto market with just a mere tweeting of his thumbs. Every time the man tweets an image of a Shiba Inu, the joke coin called Dogecoin sores in the stocks.

In anticipation for Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live, many anticipated that the coin would reach $1, but when the "Dogefather" admitted (as a joke) to the currency being a hustle, the price of the coin crashed 30%.

Energy sucker

When it first became public that Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, investors, analysts and money managers at some of the country's largest banks noted that it presented risks for the company. Others noted it could damage its reputation.

What is up with Tesla’s value?

Bitcoin functions using what is known as a “Proof of Work” consensus, which means the network relies on mining to continue operating. The bulk of bitcoin mining is conducted in Russia and China. Until the energy grid decarbonizes, as TechCrunch noted back in February, mining bitcoin will remain a dirty business, though plenty of mining operations today do use renewable energies, in part. One investor told TechCrunch that the cost per transaction from an energy intensity standpoint has only gotten more intense.

Musk hinted that other cryptocurrencies are on the table. Those will likely be ones that use “Proof of Stake” consensus mechanisms, which networks like Ethereum have committed to transition to due to their energy efficiencies.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla suspends Bitcoin car purchases citing environmental impact

    You can't buy a Tesla with Bitcoin anymore.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Payments?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Bitcoin bulls on social media reject Musk’s reasoning for halting crypto-based car sales

    Staunch supporters of bitcoin on Wednesday night were questioning Elon Musk's crypto bona fides after the CEO of Tesla Inc. said that the company would halt its experiment of selling its electric vehicles using bitcoin due to "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels" mining the digital asset.

  • Tesla Stock Fell After a Day of Confusion. China Numbers Might Be Worse Than First Blush.

    A Chinese auto industry association reported Tesla sales for April recently. But Wall Street and news outlets are having trouble interpreting the numbers, sending Tesla stock down.

  • Dow Jones Slides, Tech Stocks Dive As Yields Jump On Accelerating Inflation; Apple, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 300 points Wednesday, as Treasury yields jumped on key inflation data. Apple and Tesla stock sold off.

  • Dow Jones Today, Nasdaq Slide As Tesla Leads Tech Stock Retreat; These 5 High RS Leaders In Buy Ranges

    Tesla and Apple fell hard, Nike led the Dow, as tech stocks opened to another sharp pullback at the starting bell on Tuesday.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy After Positive Orders For Third Straight Month?

    Is Boeing stock a buy now after a third straight month of positive orders? Investors should look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and the BA stock chart.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    The new Biden Administration took office facing an array of challenges, and for the most part it has met them with predictable tactics. Key among those policies: massive fiscal stimulus, defined by three major spending bills totaling $6 trillion. This tremendous spending binge has been justified by the Democrats in the White House and Congress as necessary to meet the crises. The sheer size of the spending bills, however, brings along inflation worries. The number of dollars in circulation is rising, the classic cause of inflation. But prices are facing upward pressure from other sources, too. As the economy reopens, consumer spending rises, fueled both by the resumption of wage earning and general economic activity. A combination of rising commodity prices and labor constraints are pushing up prices generally. It’s an environment in which retail investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Yet, they can find some help from Wall Street’s analyst corps. We’ve turned to the highest-ranked analysts in the TipRanks database, the Wall Street pros who stand out from their peers based on measurable success, to find out which stocks they like for the coming months. Let’s see what they have to say about these two Strong Buy stocks. Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) Whether the economy grows or shrinks, or inflation rises or falls, goods still need to get from place to place. Daseke, a major logistics company, fills that need. The company owns flatbed and specialized trucking transport, and through its subsidiaries it consolidates transport operations across North America. Daseke boasts of having 6,000 tractors, 13,000 flatbeds and other trailers, and over 1 million square feet of industrial warehouse space. In the recent first quarter report, Daseke showed $333.9 million at the top line, down 14% year-over-year, and a net loss of 13 cents per share, better than the 27-cent loss recorded one year ago. Shares slipped after the quarterly release, but DSKE is still up 275% over the past 12 months. During this past March, Daseke announced that it had reduced interest expenditures on its debt load through a new term loan agreement. In addition, the company announced that the Board had approved a stock repurchase program, under which the company could buy back up to 3 million shares of common stock. Cowen’s 5-star analyst Jason Seidl, rated the #2 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, believes that Daseke is well-positioned for gains in the next year. “We view the selloff in shares... as overdone and believe that investors are not giving DSKE credit for the wind energy anomaly in 2020 that will not repeat in 2021, as management previously laid out. Additionally, a clear comp for DSKE is difficult given their specialty trucking operations that is contract-driven in nature. While this could cause investors to look at others in the trucking space who can better-capitalize on current spot trends, we would point out that DSKE is likely in the best position to benefit from a large infrastructure bill," Seidl opined. In line with these comments, Seidl puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DSKE shares, along with a $10 price target. This figure implies a one-year upside of 66% from current levels. (To watch Seidl’s track record, click here) The Wall Street consensus rating here is unanimous – three analysts have weighed in and all have rated DSKE as a Buy. The shares are selling for $6.01 and have an average price target of $9.50, for an upside potential of 58%. (See DSKE stock analysis on TipRanks) Sandstorm Gold (SAND) If markets are slipping, what could be better than buying gold? Perhaps buying a gold mine – or the rights to profits from a gold mine. Sandstorm inhabits that space in the mining industry. The Vancouver-based company operates on gold royalties. Mining is a high-overhead business, and Sandstrom provides the up-front capital that miners need to get their operations running. In return, Sandstorm owns royalty rights, a percentage of profits, for the mine’s lifetime. The company focuses on gold mines, but is also exposed to other metals such as silver, and has a portfolio of 200 royalties acquired over the last 12 years. Sandstorm boasts that it offers investors a low-risk way to enter the gold market. By doing the research and footwork, Sandstorm then acts as middleman between its investors, who provide capital through stock buys, and the mines, which receive capital to generate gold. The active mines in Sandstorm’s portfolio produced 17,444 troy ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2021. That production provided royalties for Sandstorm, giving the company its $31 million in Q1 revenues – a gain of 45% year-over-year. The quarterly gold production was a record for the company’s portfolio, and up 30% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s operating cash flow in the quarter, $23 million, was also a record and was up 59% yoy. Finally, Sandstorm reported a sound balance sheet in Q1, with $140 million cash, $52 million in equity and debt investments, and $225 million available in an undrawn credit facility. Earnings in Q1, at 3 cents per share, were far better than the 6 cent EPS loss posted one year ago. Heiko Ihle, H.C. Wainwright’s 5-star mining industry expert with the #3 ranking from TipRanks, notes that Sandstorm is benefitting from a strong market for precious metals. “The 45% YoY growth in revenue is largely attributable to the Yamana silver stream, as the average realized selling price of silver increased 40% YoY to $25.04 per ounce (oz) during 1Q21. Notably, the average realized gold price per attributable GEO sold grew 12% YoY to $1,777/ oz, which meaningfully bolstered overall revenues…. we expect Sandstorm to build on the positive quarter going forward because precious metal prices remain strong,” Ihle noted. To this end, Ihle rates SAND shares a Buy. His price target is $14.75, which suggests an upside of ~83% in the next 12 months. (To watch Ihle’s track record, click here) Overall, no fewer than 8 analysts have weighed in on SAND shares in recent weeks, and their reviews break down 6 to 2 in favor of Buy versus Hold, supporting a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s average price target of $10.73 implies an upside of ~33% in the coming year. (See SAND stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Chinese EV Maker XPeng Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What to Expect.

    The Chinese electric-vehicle maker reports first-quarter numbers Thursday. Weary EV investors are hoping for an earnings beat—and a catalyst to send the sector higher.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Suspending Bitcoin Payments Over Environmental Concerns

    In a tweet Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric-car company is discontinuing bitcoin payments.

  • UPDATE 3-Palantir allows payments in bitcoin, mulls investing in cryptocurrencies

    Palantir Technologies Inc, a Peter Thiel-backed U.S. analytics company, said on Tuesday it had started accepting bitcoin as payment from customers and was also considering investing in cryptocurrencies. This comes as the world's biggest cyrptocurrency continues to gain acceptance across Wall Street with companies like Tesla Inc allowing customers to buy vehicles with bitcoin. The electric-car maker also bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin earlier this year, propelling its prices to record highs.

  • Queen Elizabeth Opens Parliament with Prince Charles and Camilla by Her Side

    "She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on," a former senior aide at the palace told PEOPLE

  • Tesla Will Stop Accepting Bitcoin for Environmental Reasons. Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed.

    Elon Musk sent a Wednesday evening tweet sure to shake up the fledgling market for cryptocurrencies.

  • Moody's revises outlook for the global airlines industry to positive citing increasing vaccinations

    Jonathan Root, Moody's Senior Vice President, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his outlook for the travel sector as more people are vaccinated.

  • FuboTV jumps, Wendy’s sales beat, Lemonade falls

    Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss some of Wednesday’s market movers, including: FuboTV seeing subscriber and revenue growth, Wendy’s seeing a boost in sales thanks to expansion, and Lemonade taking a hit from the Texas winter storm aftermath.

  • Strong user growth drives Bumble's revenue beat, upbeat forecast

    The owner of the dating app that requires women to make the first move said total paying users surged 30% in the first three months of the year to 2.8 million, driving a more than 40% jump in revenue. Bumble forecast current-quarter revenue between $175 million and $178 million, above analysts' estimates of $174.4 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data. "Our outlook is a realistic reflection of the product features we expect to launch and the market expansions we have planned for this year," said Chief Financial Officer Anu Subramanian.

  • Dating app Bumble blows past expectations, adding users and turning a profit

    The dating-app company reported first-quarter user and revenue growth and profit, greatly exceeding expectations and sending its shares briefly higher in extended trading on a day when they reached an all-time intraday low.

  • Wall Street Pondering Ugly Outcomes for Sky-High Tech Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened inflation fears are threatening to do something to computer and software makers that hasn’t happened in two decades: make them the worst stocks in the market.They haven’t, however, made them anything close to cheap. With a three-week drubbing of the Nasdaq 100 Index showing no signs of easing up, a few analysts are asking what happens if super-high valuations in companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. revert and drag everything back to average levels?You almost don’t want to know the answer.According to Leuthold Group, the S&P 500 Index is at risk of falling 37% should its multiples to sales and earnings return to their mean levels since 1995, a starting point picked to capture a broad upward shift in valuations.The tech giants known as the Faamgs could face a similar fate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper. In their model, the group’s premium over the market could shrink by another 24% if it goes back to the mean over the seven years before the 2020 pandemic.To be sure, these calculations are more exercises than predictions, intended to show how stretched prices have become after years of relentless tech gains. Valuations like those explain the market’s hair-trigger volatility lately, as every economic report is combed for its implications on Federal Reserve policy.It’s a reason Leuthold’s core portfolio this week trimmed its equity holdings by 3 percentage points to 55%.“With our cap-weighted S&P 500 valuation work looking nearly as extreme as it did at the tech bubble peak, we certainly could have elected to take even more chips off the table,” said Doug Ramsey, Leuthold’s chief investment officer, adding that the firm refrained from turning more bearish because more stocks were participating in the latest advance.The anxiety created by stretched valuations is on display all over. As surging commodity prices and a tightening labor market sparked concern inflation could persist and force the Federal Reserve to roll back its stimulus sooner than expected, richly-valued technology stocks sold off, driving the Nasdaq 100 toward its worst month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, the specter of rising interest rates makes elevated multiples harder to justify. A basket of unprofitable tech firms has plunged 37% from its February peak.Read more: Hedging Gets Frantic as Puts Soar Amid Stock Market HammeringTech megacaps such as Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. are examples of how sentiment may be shifting. Both saw mediocre share reactions to strong earnings reports.While the Faamg group has seen its price-earnings multiple shrink from its peak, it still fetches a 24% premium relative to the rest of the S&P 500. That compared with a P/E spread of just 7.3% five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The Faamg bubble is deflating and should continue to do so as risk-tolerance heals and investors position for sustainable recovery,” said Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Valuations have dropped, but there is room for the group’s premium to fall.”For years, one pillar of support for equity valuations has been the rock-bottom interest rates that the Fed put in place to spur growth. Now, as the economy reopens, many investors see the only path for rates is up. That’s a problem, because relative to bonds, stocks are already less attractive than any time in a decade.Based on a methodology sometimes called the Fed model, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.7 percentage points above the yield on the 10-year Treasuries. That’s close to the smallest advantage since 2010. Should 10-year yield climb to 2%, the S&P 500 would have to fall by 8% to keep the equilibrium, all else equal. The 10-year yield recently sat near 1.7%.Valuations are never a great timing tool as expensive stocks can get even more expensive. Yet for many tech stocks, the recent rout hasn’t made them cheap and yet the momentum is turning against them.“We would like to buy tech -- we think it’s fundamentally a great sector -- but we need to buy it at more attractive prices,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We may have reached the point where momentum can only take the group so far, and we are now pushing up against the limits of valuations. It’s hard to say it’s fully been washed out.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Adam Sandler Reunited With IHOP Worker Who Went Viral After Not Recognizing Him

    The 'Uncut Gems' star attended IHOP's Milkshake Monday charity event, which was inspired by Sandler's viral moment with 17-year-old hostess Dayanna Rodas.

  • Bitcoin, Dogecoin sink after Elon Musk walks back Tesla's support for crypto transactions

    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin in car purchases.