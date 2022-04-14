U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.24
    -25.35 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,653.05
    +88.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,456.24
    -187.34 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.76
    -7.34 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.50
    +2.25 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.50
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.78
    -0.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9600
    +0.2720 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,978.27
    -1,092.11 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.53
    -31.90 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Watch Elon Musk's TED talk live for free

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS (POOL New / reuters)

It's a busy time in the world of Elon Musk. On the same day it emerged he made a bid to buy Twitter, he's giving a TED Talk. The organizers of TED are opening up the conference's livestreaming channel to all, so anyone can watch the talk (which is underway) for free.

As ever, Musk should have plenty to talk about. He recently became Twitter's largest shareholder. He was offered a seat on the board but turned it down. Soon after, Musk was hit with a class action lawsuit relating to how he disclosed his investment. And that's not to mention his own companies, SpaceX and Tesla, which he might discuss as well.

Grab some popcorn and watch the stream here. You can rewind to the beginning if you're joining a little late.

