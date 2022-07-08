U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0800
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,877.14
    +221.07 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal

Taylor Hatmaker
·5 min read

Elon Musk is formally trying to end his bid to buy Twitter. After hinting heavily that he no longer wanted the company in tweets attacking Twitter over its bot calculations and an ominous story in The Washington Post this week reflecting his thinking, Musk's legal team is taking steps to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

"Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect," Musk's lawyers wrote in a letter to Twitter's Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde.

Musk points to his unsubstantiated claims that Twitter is misleading investors and users about the number of fake accounts on its platform, which the company has long estimated to be under 5%. Musk had no apparent qualms with Twitter's bot count prior to inking the deal and actually mentioned that he planned to take on the platform's spam problem as the company's new owner.

It's widely assumed that Musk wants out because markets took a dive shortly after the terms of the deal were agreed upon, taking a solid chunk of his Tesla billions over the cliff too. The electric vehicle maker's shares halved between April and late May and haven't recovered since. By mid-May Twitter's own stock price had plunged to less than $40 a share — a considerable discount on the $54.20 per share Musk agreed to in late April.

Nonetheless, Musk's argument is essentially that Twitter misrepresented its monetizable daily active user counts and in doing so broke the terms of the deal:

Twitter is in breach of the Merger Agreement because the Merger Agreement appears to contain materially inaccurate representations. Specifically, in the Merger Agreement, Twitter represented that no documents that Twitter filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since January 1, 2022, included any “untrue statement of a material fact” (Section 4.6(a)). Twitter has repeatedly made statements in such filings regarding the portion of its mDAUs that are false or spam, including statements that: “We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter,” and “After we determine an account is spam, malicious automation, or fake, we stop counting it in our mDAU, or other related metrics.” Mr. Musk relied on this representation in the Merger Agreement (and Twitter’s numerous public statements regarding false and spam accounts in its publicly filed SEC documents) when agreeing to enter into the Merger Agreement. Mr. Musk has the right to seek rescission of the Merger Agreement in the event these material representations are determined to be false.

Musk's legal team goes on to claim that Twitter hasn't given him sufficient access to its data to conduct his own analysis, though it's not clear how that analysis would differ from Twitter's own longstanding methods. The letter also states that Twitter told Musk in an unreported phone call that the company includes suspended accounts in its monetizable daily active user numbers and points to this as proof of his accusations that the company's counts aren't above board.

… Twitter’s disclosure that it ceases to count fake or spam users in its mDAU when it determines that those users are fake appears to be false. Instead, we understand, based on Twitter’s representations during a June 30, 2022 call with us, that Twitter includes accounts that have been suspended — and thus are known to be fake or spam — in its quarterly mDAU count even when it is aware that the suspended accounts were included in mDAU for that quarter.

Bret Taylor, the chairman of Twitter's board of directors, responded to Musk's letter Friday by doubling down on the company's intentions to see the deal through. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Taylor wrote. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal retweeted Taylor's tweet.

Agrawal has previously pushed back on Musk's accusation that Twitter is undercounting fake accounts, describing the company's methodology, which generalizes data for the whole platform based on a random sampling of accounts. "We don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share)," Agrawal tweeted in May. "Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day."

It's far from apparent that Musk's unsubstantiated criticism of Twitter's bot counts will be deemed a valid enough reason to terminate the deal, particularly given that Twitter is keen to see it through. For better or worse, we're going to hear a lot more about that argument in the coming days as Musk and Twitter begin to hash out the messy, months-long ordeal in court.

View this document on Scribd

 

The story is developing…

It sounds like Elon Musk is still trying to get out of his own Twitter deal

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter is really not having Elon Musk's attempt to back out of buying it

    Twitter is not on the same page as Elon Musk when it comes to his newly official attempt to back out of his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the company. The company issued a brief formal statement regarding Musk's merger termination attempt, which relies on the prodigious breeder's assertion that Twitter misled him about the extent of its bot problem when he entered into the deal. The statement pretty much exactly mirrors a tweet sent out by Twitter board chair and Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, so it's clear the approach is one Twitter likely prepared in advance and had ready for this moment.

  • Elon Musk terminates deal to buy Twitter, and Twitter’s chairman promises a legal fight

    Elon Musk terminated his agreement to buy Twitter Inc. on Friday, and Twitter's chairman promised a legal fight.

  • Elon Musk Seeks to Abandon $44 Billion Twitter Deal

    The tech entrepreneur is seeking to terminate his deal to buy the social-media company, saying it hasn’t provided data he needs to assess the prevalence of fake accounts, according to a regulatory filing.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy Amid Elon Musk Twitter Deal Uncertainty?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Pass on Bonds and Stick With Equities

    Readers weigh in on income investments, auto-parts retailers AutoZone and Reilly Automotive, monkeypox-vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic, the problem with crypto, and out-of-touch analysts

  • Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Faces $270M Hit on Loans to Three Arrows Capital

    Crypto exchange Blockchain.com stands to lose $270 million from lending to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the over-leveraged hedge fund now subject to a liquidation order in the British Virgin Islands. "The Hash" team discusses the latest big player to be hit by 3AC's continued contagion effects.

  • Musk officially calls off Twitter deal

    Elon Musk is terminating his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, saying the social media company was "in material breach of multiple provisions of that agreement” and made “false and misleading representations” as part of the agreement, according to an SEC filing late Friday. Musk had previously accused San Francisco-based Twitter of misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on the platform, which Twitter estimates make up 5% of daily active users on the site but Musk has pegged as high as 20%. Twitter shares (NYSE: TWTR) are down about 5% in after hours trading following the announcement.

  • Karen Gillan’s Guide to Skin Care and Makeup for Redheads

    The Scottish actor walks us through her skin care and makeup routines while reflecting on beauty as a redhead and her Marvel transformations.Director: Gabrielle ReichDirector of Photography: Bradley WickhamEditor: Michael SuyedaAssociate Producer: Qieara LesesneProduction Manager: Kit FogartyProduction Coordinator: Ava KasharTalent Booker: Phoebe FeinbergPost Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrAssistant Editor: Andy MorellFilmed at: The Standard - High Line

  • Rogers Network Outage Disrupts Canada Internet Access and Bank Transactions

    The telecommunications provider, one of Canada’s largest, said it was working to restore service but didn’t comment on the cause of the outage.

  • Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data

    Wall Street capped a winning week with a sputtering finish Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

  • Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With Employee

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan ForeverMus

  • Twitter will sue Elon Musk for calling off his $44 billion takeover

    Elon Musk regrets his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. In a letter to Twitter (pdf) on July 8, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk’s lawyers said that Musk is terminating the takeover agreement with Twitter because, they allege, Twitter made “false and misleading” statements about its user data. Musk, who agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, has since expressed concern with what percentage of Twitter’s monetizable daily active users (mDAU), a metric reported quarterly to the SEC, are non-human—whether bots, automated, or spam accounts.

  • JPMorgan Gold Desk Ripped Off Market for Years, Jurors Told

    (Bloomberg) -- The precious-metals business at JPMorgan Chase & Co. operated for years as a corrupt group of traders and sales staff who manipulated gold and silver markets for the benefit of the bank and its prized clients, a federal prosecutor told jurors in Chicago.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Ret

  • Major Rogers outage causes internet and mobile network issues across Canada

    911 services and payment network Interac have also been affected.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Make-Or-Break Point; Elon Musk Moves To Terminate Twitter Deal

    The market rally had a strong week, but is at a make-or-break point. Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to end the Twitter takeover.

  • Elon Musk plans to 'significantly' increase childcare benefits at his firms

    (Reuters) -Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday he planned to "significantly" increase childcare benefits at his companies, including Tesla Inc, and that the details likely would be announced next month. His comments came a day after Musk tweeted that he will do his best to help what he called "the underpopulation crisis," following a media report that said he had secret twins with a top executive at his brain-chip start-up Neuralink. In addition to Tesla and Neuralink, Musk is the founder and CEO of private rocket company SpaceX.

  • Why Washington is failing to regulate Big Tech, according to Andrew Yang

    Andrew Yang, the former candidate for both the U.S. presidency and New York City mayoral race, says that Congress is ill-positioned to reign in big tech because of their age.

  • Tesla Shares Edge Higher After Musk Walks Away From Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares rose late Friday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he’s walking away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc., giving investors in the electric-vehicle company a measure of relief that its leader might be slightly less distracted.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny D

  • What Is Twitter Saying About Disney's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

    Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a rut, or did Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi recapture the magic?

  • Padres' Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

    San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night. Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Tommy La Stella of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.