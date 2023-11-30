Elon Musk, Tesla to kick off Cybertruck launch, delivery event at Giga Texas in Austin

I’m Kara Carlson, a technology reporter for Statesman. I’ve been covering Tesla, along with Elon Musk’s other companies expansion into the Austin area since Tesla first announced its expansion into Central Texas in 2020.

I will be keeping you posted along with Statesman Business Editor David Dishman as the event progresses.

What Cybertruck could mean for Austin

The event is kicking off now.

Ahead of the event, I talked to Dan Ives, an industry analyst with Wedbush Securities, who said the event is like “the Super Bowl” for Tesla’s Austin facility.

It's about cutting the ribbon and the unveiling of a process that's been four years in the making,” Ives said. “It puts a major spotlight on Austin because the success of Cybertruck rests on the Austin Gigafactory.”

Ives also warned production remains the “biggest hurdle” that other automakers are going to be watching closely.

- Kara Carlson, 2 p.m.

Tesla to launch long awaited Cybertruck

Today Austin-based Tesla is expected to kick off an event to launch the long-awaited Cybertruck around 2 p.m. CT. The company is expected to unveil the latest version of the Cybertruck and deliver the first batch of vehicles — hopefully this time without shattering any windows in the process.

This follows years of delays following Tesla’s unveiling of the original Cybertruck prototype in 2019. The vehicle’s futuristic and militaristic design has gained mixed opinions from the start.

How to watch

Tesla held a drawing to select what shareholders were invited to attend the event in person at the company’s massive Austin-area facility Giga Texas. For the rest of us, Tesla will be streaming the event live on the company’s website.

-Kara Carlson

Musk's mixed signals ahead of the event

Musk has said he expects the truck to be Tesla’s “best product ever.” But the CEO has also repeatedly downplayed expectations and said Tesla expects “enormous challenges” related to scaling up Cybertruck production.”

“We dug our own grave,” Musk said on an investor call earlier this month.

Musk hasn’t said many specific details about what production issues Tesla has been facing. I’m hoping to hear more about what this scale up could look like today, and what that could mean for the Austin facility.

-Kara Carlson

Cybertruck fast facts before its launch day event

The Cybertruck is being produced in Tesla’s Austin-area facility

The Cybertruck was first announced in 2019

Delays in production pushed back the expected launch date numerous times in recent years

At the time it was announced, no other electric trucks were on the market, but Ford, Rivian, and GMC have all released models since then

Musk says the company will be able to produce 250,000 Cybertrucks in Austin in 2025

Musk has warned a ramp up to full production could have challenges

Key information such as updated pricing and specs have yet to be released

-Kara Carlson

