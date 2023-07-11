Elon Musk’s Tesla poised to launch British household electricity supplier

Tesla boss Elon Musk has outlined a “master plan” to lead global efforts to eliminate fossil fuels - JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Tesla is poised to gatecrash Britain’s energy market by selling electricity to households in a challenge to the UK’s major energy providers.

Tesla is developing plans to register as an electricity provider with the industry regulator and launch a “retail electricity product in the UK”, a job listing has revealed.

The company is seeking to hire an experienced energy executive as its UK head of operations for Tesla Electric.

It is thought that the service, which would be available to owners of the company’s Powerwall home battery, would sell electricity to UK households and buy back stored energy at times of peak demand.

Powerwall batteries can be set to automatically charge up overnight when energy is cheap and then release this energy for use during the day, when buying direct from the grid is more expensive.

An advert for the role, based in London or Manchester, states that Tesla is seeking to “support the transition of the entire electricity grid to 100pc renewables” by making more use of home batteries.

Tesla is best known as the world’s biggest maker of electric cars but also sells home batteries, which cost around £9,500 to install. Between 10,000 and 20,000 are believed to have been put into UK households, according to an industry source.

Owners of Tesla cars could also eventually use the service, under Ofgem plans to allow electric vehicles to sell electricity back to the grid.

Mr Musk earlier this year outlined a “master plan” to lead global efforts to eliminate fossil fuels, which included moving people to electric cars, massively increasing renewable generation and switching households to heat pumps.

Tesla launched an energy utility in Texas in December, promising to save households money by selling electricity from owners’ batteries to the grid during peak times and buying it back when it is cheaper.

In Texas, the company’s off peak rate is around a third below the standard rate from other energy providers. Some users have reported making more than $100 (£78) by selling energy on days when a heat wave puts extra strain on the state’s unreliable electricity grid.

New Tesla owners who sign up to the plan are also able to charge their electric vehicles overnight for free for the first year, which the company says saves around $360.

The “virtual power plant” system is designed to eliminate the need to switch on coal and gas generation during peak times when renewable sources fail to match demand by instead pulling electricity stored in people’s homes.

Users are able to track their consumption and manage bills through the Tesla app.

Tesla’s job advert states that the company is seeking to apply to Ofgem for an electricity supply licence, which allows utilities to sell energy to domestic and non-domestic premises. Providers must need a separate licence to distribute gas.

The advert states that the company is seeking candidates with “demonstrated experience in delivering retail energy programs and with a healthy scepticism of the status quo”.

Tesla has flirted with the UK energy market in the past. It launched an electricity plan provided by Octopus Energy in 2020, but the carmaker pulled the plug on the deal earlier this year, in a sign it was planning to launch its own service. It also has a generation licence, which allows it to sell electricity commercially.

Mr Musk suggested earlier this year that Tesla would manufacture and sell its own heat pumps, which are seen as critical to moving households away from gas-powered heating and onto electricity.

The company’s entry comes amid two years of turmoil for Britain’s energy providers. Surging wholesale costs led dozens of providers to go bust, while a price cap on bills has led to stagnant competition among providers.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

