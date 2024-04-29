Elon Musk’s Tesla strikes deal with China’s Baidu for driver assistance
Tesla is partnering with Chinese search giant Baidu to deploy mapping and navigation technology in China, as Elon Musk moves closer to
Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla’s growth.
Cutting prices no longer gets you very far in China’s electric car market. BYD’s sticker price of $11,000 for its lower-end electric vehicle...
The two companies have worked since 2014 on development of connected services
The deal clears a final regulatory hurdle for Tesla's driver assistance system, which Tesla calls Full Self Driving (FSD), to be offered in China, the sources said.
↗️ **Tesla (TSLA)**: Shares rose about 6% in premarket trading, poised to extended last week's rally. Chief Executive Elon Musk won Beijing's blessing to roll out its driver-assistance service on a visit to China, Tesla's biggest overseas market.
