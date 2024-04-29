Premium

Elon Musk’s Tesla strikes deal with China’s Baidu for driver assistance

Edward White and Peter Campbell and Ryan McMorrow
3 min read
In this article:

Tesla is partnering with Chinese search giant Baidu to deploy mapping and navigation technology in China, as Elon Musk moves closer to

Premium
Upgrade to read this Financial Times article and get so much more.A Silver or Gold subscription plan is required to access premium news articles.Upgrade
Advertisement

Recommended Stories