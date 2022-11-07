U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,782.73
    +12.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,690.88
    +287.66 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,480.82
    +5.57 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.75
    +0.89 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.40
    -0.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.90
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +0.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1970
    +0.0410 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1521
    +0.0145 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4950
    -0.1590 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,722.71
    -501.13 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.91
    -2.83 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     
58

Elon Musk is threatening to 'thermonuclear name and shame' advertisers that press pause on Twitter. It's a dumb thing to do to your biggest customers.

Jake Swearingen
·6 min read
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, is pushing for a harder-driving culture at the company.
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.Carina Johansen/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk blamed advertisers for a "massive drop in revenue" at Twitter.

  • He also threatened to "thermonuclear name and shame" advertisers who paused spending.

  • Advertisers are, by far, Twitter's biggest source of revenue. Threatening them is bad business.

Before taking control of Twitter, Musk tweeted an open letter promising advertisers that Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape."

On Thursday, he did a listening tour on Madison Avenue, seeking to assure advertisers that "brand safety" would be a top priority.

But after some advertisers began to halt spending, with companies like General Motors pausing spending on the platform and advertising firms like Interpublic Group and Havas advising their clients to do the same.

After advertisers paused spending, Musk went on the offensive, tweeting that advertisers were causing a "massive drop in revenue," He continued: "Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America."

He also blocked (and later unblocked) at least one exec who had participated in Musk's listening tour:

Then, Musk threatened to "thermonuclear name and shame" advertisers who paused spending on Twitter.

Musk is explicitly threatening advertisers, which is a dumb move for multiple reasons. Let's get into them.

Advertising is Twitter's most significant source of revenue by far

Per Twitter's 2021 earnings report, it made $5 billion in revenue last year. Of that, $4.5 billion, or nearly 90%, was from advertising. Like Meta or Google, Twitter's core business is selling ads.

The advertising climate is already challenging. Advertisers are spending less. Per a Standard Media Index report, total advertising spending was down by 5% year-over-year in September.

Other advertising giants like YouTube and Meta reported year-over-year declines in advertising revenue, with YouTube down by 2% and Meta down by 4%.

Even before Musk took charge, advertisers were already leaving Twitter. A report from MediaRadar showed the total number of advertisers on Twitter went from 3,900 in May 2022 to 2,900 in September.

Musk is now threatening any advertiser still using Twitter that he'll retaliate if they stop spending for whatever reason during a harsh macroeconomic climate. As Terry Kajawa, CEO of Luma Partners, pointed out, it's not a great sales pitch.

Advertisers don't need Twitter

What Musk may or may not understand is that advertisers don't need Twitter.

Companies Meta and Alphabet have ad offerings that are difficult to replicate.

Meta's direct response advertising business — ads that convert eyeballs into downloads, sales or newsletter signups — was until recently unrivaled, even if it has been weakened by Apple's recent changes to mobile tracking.

Google's search engine ads are essential spending for any business that wants its products to stay visible. And YouTube is one of the few places that serve as a replacement for broadcast TV advertising.

Twitter, meanwhile, has always specialized in brand advertising — ads meant to engender goodwill in consumers — and lagged in direct response ads, with a split of 85% brand advertising to 15% direct response in 2021.

The competition for brand advertising is fierce, with plenty of options for advertisers to pick from (including media outlets like this one). Advertisers can safely dial back spending on Twitter and know they can shift that spending elsewhere without issue.

Brand advertising relies highly on "brand safe" outlets where ads won't appear near objectionable content like violence, pornography, or hate speech. Meanwhile, during Twitter's 50% staff cuts, 15% of Twitter's Trust and Safety team was laid off, per Yael Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity. (Roth said front-line moderation teams were untouched.)

Tech and media analyst Ben Thompson wrote that Twitter "failed to build a reliable direct response advertising business (either through incompetence or because the platform is fundamentally unsuited to it, or both)." Brand advertisers, he continued, are much more sensitive to where they place advertising. "This, by extension," Thompson wrote, "means these companies have much more influence on Twitter, as Musk appears to be discovering."

Jason Kint, CEO of trade organization Digital Content Next, posted a long thread pointing out that Twitter is stuck between two models, premium brand advertising, where a lack of transparency around moderation makes brands nervous, and cheap direct response, where Twitter can't compete.

In short: Musk lacks any real leverage beyond threatening to sic his 110 million followers on brands that displease him. It may be satisfying to Musk in the short term, but it's hard to see how it reassures any brand that committing ad dollars to Twitter makes sense.

Advertising pauses are common. A CEO threatening advertisers isn't.

Musk also is taking all of this a bit too personally. Advertisers usually pull back from platforms during times of upheaval or uncertainty.

Advertisers pause spending on YouTube regularly in response to controversies, including significant boycotts from advertisers in 2017 and 2019.

Advertisers halted Meta ad spending on a regular basis in the past decade, including a moment in July 2020 when 56% of advertisers paused all spending on the platform.

Those advertisers returned because they needed the reach these platforms provide. But Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also didn't threaten those brands, especially not via the platforms they want advertisers to use.

Finding alternate revenue streams to replace advertising won't be easy

Musk, of course, is not like other CEOs. His belligerence towards advertisers might be part of his plan to make Twitter less reliant on advertising revenue. His breakneck pace in rolling out the enhanced subscription product Twitter Blue could be proof of that.

But the math of replacing advertising revenue on Twitter is daunting.

Per MediaRadar, General Motors spent an average of $1.7 million per month on Twitter before pausing its ads. Interpublic Group, which recommended its clients like Amazon, MGM, and Bank of America pause spending, accounted for an average of $31 million in monthly ad spend. Havas, which also recommended a pause to brands like Progressive and Netflix, averaged $7.5 million in monthly spending.

To replace the $40 million in lost monthly revenue, Twitter would need to sign up a little over 5 million Twitter Blue accounts paying $8 a month in its first month.

For comparison, HBO Max signed up 4.1 million new users in its first month. How likely is it that the new Twitter Blue will have a more successful launch than the streaming service offering Game of Thrones and every episode of Friends?

The other significant source of revenue for Twitter has been data licensing or selling information about user demographics to other companies, which brought in $500 million in 2021. Twitter could mine users' data more aggressively. But this is a crowded field with established players like Experian already offering more substantial products, and Twitter's data isn't particularly unique.

Musk may be able to build a version of Twitter where more revenue from more diverse sources means he can be as punchy with advertisers as he is with other tech CEOs, journalists, and his own employees. But for now, whether he likes it or not, he needs them.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Twitter's 'massive' revenue drop adds to heavy debt burden

    Elon Musk's revelation that Twitter has suffered a "massive" revenue drop since he took over 10 days ago underscores the precarious nature of the social media company's finances after he saddled it with $13 billion in debt, credit experts say. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter was losing more than $4 million a day, largely because advertisers started fleeing once he took over. Yet even before this upheaval, Musk had engineered an acquisition that pushed the San Francisco-based company's finances to the edge.

  • The Christian Nationalist Forces That Terrorized Me as a Child Have Grown Only More Powerful

    Novelist Silas House writes about growing up in a fundamentalist church and seeing that same hate and vitriol in U.S. politics today

  • Oath Keepers leader tells jury he never wanted his group in the Capitol on Jan. 6

    Stewart Rhodes gave his most forceful rebuttal on Monday to the seditious conspiracy case being brought against him.

  • Tesla Stock Is Succumbing To Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock was falling again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday—a 3.

  • My Texas Republican friends once knew right from wrong, truth from lie. What happened?

    This letter writer misses honest discussions about politics, but Make America Great Again extremists have seized control of the Tarrant County GOP. | Opinion

  • After Years of Trump-Russia Denials, Putin’s Enforcer Admits Election Interference

    Misha Japaridze/ReutersAfter adamantly denying interfering in the 2016 U.S. election that brought Donald Trump to power, a Kremlin insider has admitted that suspected Russian interference in American elections was real. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a chief ally and favorite chef of Vladimir Putin said on Russian social media through his Concord Catering company on Monday. “Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way. During our

  • Sununu jokes Trump announcing 2024 run before Christmas a ‘terrible idea’

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) during a CBS appearance on Sunday jokingly advised former President Trump to not announce a 2024 run before Christmas. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sununu about Trump’s presidential prospects after Axios reported on Friday that Trump and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch…

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...