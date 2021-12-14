Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there, listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. You know Elon Musk, I'm sure. He's the CEO of Tesla, the CEO of SpaceX. He's also the richest person in the world. Add one more title to his resume, Time Magazine's Person of the Year. The magazine announced on Monday that Elon Musk is their Person of the Year. This is the top honor for the magazine. This is what Time Editor in Chief and CEO, Edward Felsenthal, said about Musk being named Time Person of the Year "Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on earth, and potentially life off earth, too."

As of Sunday, Musk is hands-down the world's richest person. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, he has a total net worth of $266 billion. A lot of that value surged this past year, $110 billion in fact, and a lot of that is due to what he's been doing with Tesla, obviously. There's also everything he's doing with SpaceX. He's also got Starlink, which is this investment in satellite internet. And, he is projected according to Morgan Stanley to become the world's first trillionaire, which is mind boggling when you think about it. For some perspective on Musk as the world's richest person, second in line is Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is valued at $198 billion. That is a lot of money.

Of course, Musk has been super vocal on Twitter throughout this whole time. He actually took a jab at Bezos for falling into second place among the world's richest people. He's also had a lot of other thoughts and opinions about a lot of things. His most recent tweets, he talked about how he worried about the falling birth rate, and how that could threaten human civilization. Obviously, he is got a lot of thoughts. It's going to be really fascinating to see what he does with Tesla. SpaceX, in particular, because we've obviously seen this race to space and we've seen it with Bezos and Blue Origin. That is going to be really interesting to watch, especially if it opens up the opportunity for more people, just regular people, to be able to fly to space. How does consumer travel work? Lots of layers to that.

