Elon Musk told a Twitter advisor at 4 a.m. that the company would only pay rent over his 'dead body,' lawsuit says

Elon Musk and Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Six ex-Twitter employees filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk and the company Tuesday.

It alleges Musk told an advisor at 4 a.m. that "he would only pay rent over his dead body."

The suit said Musk's attorney justified not paying rent, describing San Francisco as a "shithole."

In a 4 a.m. conversation, Elon Musk allegedly told one of this his investors that the company would only pay rent on its offices "over his dead body," per a new lawsuit.

Six former Twitter employees filed the suit against Musk and X. Corp, Twitter's holding company, in the District Court of Delaware on Tuesday.

It primarily says that Twitter failed to pay severance to its ex-staffers, and accuses the defendants of violating 14 counts including fraud, labor rights laws, and breach of contract.

Over the last few months, Twitter's landlords in London, New York, and San Francisco have all sued the company for failing to pay rent. Tuesday's suit includes new detail about internal conversations about these apparent non-payments.

It says that Joseph Killian, a plaintiff who worked at Twitter for 12 years and oversaw office design, was told that Musk decided last December that Twitter would no longer pay any rent.

That message was relayed to him by Pablo Mendoza, a venture capitalist who's invested with Musk and was brought in to bring the billionaire's Twitter 2.0 vision to life, per the suit.

"Killian attempted to convince Musk, via Mendoza, of the danger of Musk's new position that no rent would be paid whatsoever, pointing out that any attempt to renegotiate the terms of Twitter's many leases would be doomed to failure," the suit says.

Mendoza allegedly responded: "Elon told me he would only pay rent over his dead body." He added that the conversation had taken place at 4 a.m. the same day.

Musk told CNBC on Tuesday that he sleeps around six hours a night, and previously told the BBC he's "shot myself in the foot" by tweeting after 3 a.m.

Story continues

The lawsuit adds that Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, "loudly opined" it was unreasonable for Twitter's landlords to expect it to pay rent because San Francisco is a "shithole."

Twitter's headquarters is just a few minutes walk from the city's Tenderloin district, often cited as the epicenter of the homelessness crisis, Insider's Sawdah Bhaimiya recently reported.

On Tuesday, Musk called downtown San Francisco "a derelict zombie apocalypse," but is still adamant that his employees cannot work from home.

Insider contacted Twitter for comment. The company responded with an automated message that didn't address the inquiry.

Read the original article on Business Insider