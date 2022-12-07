U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.50
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,563.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,483.50
    -26.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    +0.39 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7650
    +0.2410 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.33
    -240.90 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.68
    -7.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,507.53
    -178.87 (-0.65%)
     

Elon Musk told Twitter employees they have to start working exclusively at the company's San Francisco headquarters

12
Lakshmi Varanasi,Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
Elon Musk has axed thousands of jobs at Twitter.
Elon Musk has axed thousands of jobs at Twitter.Susan Walsh/AP

  • Musk sent an email to staff on Wednesday afternoon.

  • He said all employees who could "reasonably" be at the San Francisco headquarters should come in.

  • Musk specifically noted that employees writing software or working on design should be at the office.

Workplace options at Twitter just became a little smaller.

 

In an email sent to staff on Wednesday, Elon Musk mandated that employees start coming into the company's headquarters in San Francisco, advising employees that other Bay Area offices won't be used "for now."

Insider obtained a copy of the email via a Twitter employee whose identity has been verified by Insider but requested to remain anonymous.

It read:

"Everyone who can reasonably be at SF HQ is required to be unless an explicit exception is approved. We will not be using other offices in the Bay Area for now. Anyone writing software / doing design needs to be on the 10th floor.

thanks,

Elon"

This isn't the first time Musk has urged Twitter employees to start coming into Twitter offices. Still, this latest email marks an escalation of his efforts to weed out remote work.

Musk's call is also a staunch reversal of the culture established by his predecessor Jack Dorsey, who announced back in 2020 that Twitter employees would be allowed to work from home "forever."

In early November, Musk sent an email to staff under the subject line "Being There," a reference to a 1979 satirical film, where he reaffirmed his belief that corporate camaraderie is best fostered in the office. At the time, he thanked those who were already spending late nights at the office. He also noted that employees who were "performing at an exceptional level" could continue working remotely.

Musk's latest email is also not the first time he has specifically requested Twitter's designers and software developers to join him on the 10th floor— where he regularly works.

In late November, Musk sent a similar request to his staff, adding that the 10th floor is "intended to be dense and intense."

Over the past few weeks, many of the company's engineers have already set up shop on the 10th floor, Insider reported. Musk has also been known to conduct regular walk-throughs where he observes and occasionally asks employees about the projects they're working on.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for a comment.

 

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers late on Tuesday declined to add an extension to an annual defense bill of a looming deadline that would impose a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX aircraft. The U.S. planemaker has been lobbying for months to convince lawmakers to waive the deadline that affects its MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes and was imposed by Congress in 2020 after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. There is an slim chance the defense bill could be changed before final passage and Boeing is still attempting to convince lawmakers to attach the proposal to a bill that could be considered to fund U.S. government operations but sources briefed on the matter say the issue may slip into 2023.