Elon Musk Is Trying To Make X The 'Everything App' With Its New Features, But Are They Enough To Maintain The Competitive Edge Against Meta's Threads?

Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, has been positioning itself to transform into the quintessential "everything app" similar to WeChat in China. But X is grappling with stagnant user growth and an influx of verified bots, potentially diluting user experience.

When Musk took over, X witnessed an 80% reduction in its workforce, now standing at around 2,300 employees. But downsizing hasn’t hindered its innovation pace.

Over the past year, X has been on a feature release spree, introducing a wide range of new functionalities. The latest release is Audio and Video Calling. X also has rolled out other features like Grok, Premium Subscriptions, Creator Subscriptions, Account Verification and the long-awaited ability to edit and post longer content.

Yet, Meta Platform Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:META) Threads looms large.

According to Meta's fourth-quarter report, Threads has 130 million monthly active users (MAUs), and it's continuing to grow. Threads has also outpaced X in daily downloads by three times.

A big issue that X continues to face is bots, which was one of Musk's top priorities when purchasing Twitter.

He suggested that everyone would have to pay for X, as a small monthly payment would help to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform.

But even with a successful rollout of verified blue checkmark accounts and Musk’s promises to prioritize the removal of bots through verification, X has witnessed a surge in the number of verified bots, complicating the authenticity of user interactions.

Users find it challenging to distinguish between genuine and automated content, leading to concerns about the integrity of the platform’s discourse.

As X navigates the complexities of battling bots and balancing monetization with user experience, the platform faces an uphill battle in regaining user trust and outshining Meta’s Threads.

In its pursuit of dominance, X must leverage its recent feature enhancements to fortify its position as the go-to platform for all user needs. The journey to becoming the coveted “everything app” is fraught with challenges, but with strategic foresight and determination, X can navigate the competitive landscape and emerge triumphant.

