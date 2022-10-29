U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,866.71
    +653.91 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Elon Musk tweeted 'let the good times roll' after buying Twitter. His first day instead saw heads roll, emboldened trolls, and inspired hoaxes.

Travis Clark
·3 min read
elon musk twitter
Dave Smith/Business Insider

  • Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday.

  • Hateful imagery and slurs soon popped up on the site in celebration of the acquisition.

  • Twitter staffers feared mass layoffs after Musk fired several top execs.

The Elon Musk era of Twitter isn't off to a strong start.

Musk finally completed his $44 billion purchase of the social-media platform on Thursday. It didn't take long for Musk to sack top executives. It also didn't take long for speculation to begin about possible layoffs at the company — and for far-right trolls to celebrate with racist tweets.

The world's richest man and Tesla CEO tweeted "let the good times roll" on Friday, his first full day as Twitter owner. It's unclear when said good times would begin rolling.

The Washington Post reported that hateful images and racial slurs quickly emerged after the Musk-Twitter deal closed.

One tweet the Post observed said "I hear that there have been some changes around here" with a video depicting Nazi imagery. Insider was able to find the tweet and confirm it was still live on Twitter late Friday afternoon.

And the Network Contagion Research Institute observed that use of the N-word on Twitter had surged 500% compared to the previous average after Musk bought the company.

It seems Musk invited tweets like this by defining himself as a "free-speech" proponent, who frequently criticized content moderation.

Ring-wing personalities like Dinesh D'Souza were even duped by a fake statement from Donald Trump that his Twitter account had been reinstated, prompting brief jubilation. Other right-wing politicians and pundits have called on Musk to lift other bans.

Musk is now caught between a volatile conservative base hailing him as a savior, and the needs of an actual business where content moderation is key to attracting advertisers. And he put himself there.

Sure, there's always the chance that Musk could leave Twitter the same; the one announcement he made on Friday was that Twitter would form a content-moderation council. But it also seems like a bland half measure with a vague goal right now.

Things aren't much better inside the halls of Twitter.

Musk immediately fired several top executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal (although they'll get a substantial payday for being canned).

The oustings, and Musk's overall takeover, prompted some Twitter employees to fear for their jobs. One engineer tweeted on Thursday, "I am fully expecting him to fire 69% of us on Friday at 4:20pm."

By Friday, speculation was swirling inside Twitter about broad layoffs. Staff still hadn't been given any direction on Musk's acquisition by early afternoon.

Confusion was further heightened by photos and reports online of engineers leaving Twitter offices with boxes. It prompted debates among staff about whether it was a hoax or not, Insider's Kali Hays reported.

The Verge later reported on Friday that it was likely a hoax; one person claiming to be a laid-off Twitter staffer said his name was "Rahul Ligma," which The Verge confirmed is not a name employed with Twitter (and "Ligma" is an internet meme).

Needless to say, the first day of Twitter's Musk rule was chaotic. Musk didn't rein in far-right response, nor were fears of mass layoffs tempered within the company.

Musk has said he views Twitter as a "digital town square" but insisted to advertisers in a letter this week that it wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape." But his first day did little to ease concerns, both outside and in.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Man guilty of leading St. Joseph deputies on high-speed chase in July

    Daniel Wagner, 41, was convicted Tuesday of fourth degree fleeing and eluding St. Joseph County Sheriff deputies on July 3 this year.

  • Charting the Global Economy: ECB Boosts Rates; Fed, BOE on Deck

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank raised interest rates to the highest in more than a decade and said it is making strides getting policy in a better position to quash inflation that remains excessive.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggre

  • Musk’s Role as ‘Chief Twit’ Knocks $10 Billion From Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hours before finalizing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., Elon Musk said he bought the social-media platform to help humanity, not to make more money.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Tri

  • They're New To Arizona — And Many Are About To Vote There For The First Time

    "Just minutes after crossing the border into my new home state, I noticed a new billboard with a clear message: You moved to Arizona for more freedom, so don’t vote like you did in California."

  • ‘He seemed to take forever today’: Cameron Smith defeated Phil Mickelson in best match of LIV Golf Miami quarterfinals despite ‘gamesmanship’ from Lefty

    “I think we were three or four holes behind, so that was a bit painful," said Smith.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband Recovering Following Home Assault

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, is making a full recovery after an intruder broke into the couple's home Friday morning and assaulted the 82 year old. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery." It has been a wild year for Paul, who was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in May following a crash in Napa County.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv’s Klitschko Makes Urgent Plea for Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be driven by evil forces,” but that his invasion o

  • Oil Giants Face Backlash for Handing Record Profits to Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as

  • Twitter Advertisers React to Possible Trump Return

    A major ad-buyer says clients are taking steps in the event the former president is allowed to tweet again.

  • ‘We are facing a retirement crisis in our country,’ says head of TIAA, as ‘40% of Americans run the risk of running out of money’

    Duckett says inflation, higher borrowing costs, doubts about the vitality of the U.S. economy and a tumble in stocks risks creating major retirement problems

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • Barack Obama, in Georgia, calls Herschel Walker a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’

    Former President Barack Obama targeted Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state Senate race

  • Stocks usually do well after the midterms. Not this time, forecasts BlackRock

    Poorly received results from the likes of Meta (META) Alphabet (GOOG) Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) et al saw nearly $1 trillion at one point chopped of the big tech valuations this week, according to the FT. Well, not this time says the team of analysts at BlackRock led by Wei Li, global chief investment strategist. Stocks tend to do well after the U.S. midterms, they note, because gridlock is a common result, and this prevents policy changes that could rattle the market.

  • General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small

    Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology could be supplying electricity to the grid by 2030, which could be a first among G7 nations.

  • Ukraine Latest: Lagarde Says Putin ‘Driven by Evil Forces’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be driven by evil forces,” but that his invasion of Ukraine had united the Ukrainian people, NATO and Europe. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed

  • California state senator says he remembers Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker from 2013 nudist protests

    A California state senator told Fox News Digital that he remembers Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker, David DePape from nudist protests in 2013.

  • Russia is turning Kherson Oblast into “exclusion zone,” Zelenskyy says

    Moscow’s scorched-earth policy is gradually turning Kherson Oblast into an “exclusion zone” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Oct. 28.

  • ‘Terrifying’ Putin Driven by ‘Evil Forces,’ ECB’s Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is “a terrifying person,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, referring to her past meetings with the Russian president, though “he was not as sick as he is today.”Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen

  • Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

    Fox News/ScreenshotIn the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as th

  • Crypto could be at risk from EU's new 'kill switch'

    The EU is planning regulation to protect consumers from rogue artificial intelligence but cryptocurrency advocates warn it could undermine blockchain technology.