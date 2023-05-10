Elon Musk Tweets Miladys NFT Meme—Price Predictably Pumps
Milady Maker NFTs have pumped in price today following a tweet from Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk, who shared a meme showing one of the anime-style Ethereum NFT profile pictures (PFPs).
The image reads "There is no meme. I love you." It has already been viewed more than 4 million times in less than an hour, and yielded tens of thousands of interactions.
Not only did the tweet prompt a flurry of excitement and enthusiasm amongst Miladys NFT holders and others in the Web3 space, but it also sent the price of the assets soaring.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023
According to data from NFT Price Floor, the entry-level price for the collection on secondary markets immediately jumped from 3.75 ETH ($6,920) to 5.25 ETH ($9,700), pushing its 24-hour rise to 57% in total. The jump recalls the impact that Musk's tweets have had on the price of meme coin Dogecoin in the past.
NFT marketplace OpenSea reports a market-wide sales surge, with over 600 NFTs in the collection sold over the last hour to the collective tune of about 3,700 ETH, or over $6.9 million worth. It's by far the best-selling project during that span.
milady https://t.co/luI393eMrW
— _gabrielShapir0 (@lex_node) March 23, 2023
Milady Maker has been a controversial project, with NFT prices dropping last May after creator Charlotte Fang acknowledged that she had operated a pseudonymous Twitter account that shared racist, abusive tweets. Fang said at the time that she had stepped down from the team.
Miladys NFTs have also recently become a "wartime" meme amongst some NFT traders and crypto industry professionals, who have used the Milady Maker artwork on social media amid increasing scrutiny on cryptocurrency from the SEC.
Editor's note: This story was updated after publication with additional details and clarification on market movements.