Elon Musk Tweets Miladys NFT Meme—Price Predictably Pumps

Milady Maker NFTs have pumped in price today following a tweet from Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk, who shared a meme showing one of the anime-style Ethereum NFT profile pictures (PFPs).

The image reads "There is no meme. I love you." It has already been viewed more than 4 million times in less than an hour, and yielded tens of thousands of interactions.

Not only did the tweet prompt a flurry of excitement and enthusiasm amongst Miladys NFT holders and others in the Web3 space, but it also sent the price of the assets soaring.

According to data from NFT Price Floor, the entry-level price for the collection on secondary markets immediately jumped from 3.75 ETH ($6,920) to 5.25 ETH ($9,700), pushing its 24-hour rise to 57% in total. The jump recalls the impact that Musk's tweets have had on the price of meme coin Dogecoin in the past.

NFT marketplace OpenSea reports a market-wide sales surge, with over 600 NFTs in the collection sold over the last hour to the collective tune of about 3,700 ETH, or over $6.9 million worth. It's by far the best-selling project during that span.

Milady Maker has been a controversial project, with NFT prices dropping last May after creator Charlotte Fang acknowledged that she had operated a pseudonymous Twitter account that shared racist, abusive tweets. Fang said at the time that she had stepped down from the team.

Miladys NFTs have also recently become a "wartime" meme amongst some NFT traders and crypto industry professionals, who have used the Milady Maker artwork on social media amid increasing scrutiny on cryptocurrency from the SEC.

Editor's note: This story was updated after publication with additional details and clarification on market movements.