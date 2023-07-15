Elon Musk to use tweets to train his new artificial intelligence bot

Elon Musk has warned about the potential risks of AI warning developers about a ‘Terminator future’ - Anadolu Agency

Elon Musk has said his new artificial intelligence company will use tweets to train its algorithm.

The Twitter and Tesla chief executive said his new company, xAI, would use public tweets as a data set to learn from and may also work with Tesla on software.

Mr Musk announced the formation of xAI earlier this week, claiming its purpose would be to “understand the universe”.

In a 90-minute Twitter Spaces audio chat on Friday, he said he wanted to build an AI that was “maximally curious and maximally truthful”.

Mr Musk said xAI would work closely with his other businesses, including scanning tweets to train its programme.

The disclosure may create concerns among privacy groups and Twitter users over whether Mr Musk has the right to use this data.

Artificial intelligence companies are facing increasing legal challenges from publishers over the use of news articles and other intellectual property to train their bots.

The owner of the Daily Mail is gearing up for a legal battle with Google over claims the tech giant used hundreds of thousands of online news stories to train its AI bot without permission, the Telegraph reported earlier this week.

Training is the process where an AI is taught to understand and interpret data in order to eventually make its own decisions.

ChatGPT, the best-known AI bot, was trained on masses of text from books, Wikipedia, articles and other pieces of writing, according to reports.

Mr Musk said working with Twitter and Tesla could have “mutual benefit” for all of his companies and could boost Tesla’s work in self-driving cars.

Despite his new AI business, Mr Musk has been more sceptical than other tech entrepreneurs about the prospects for the technology.

Earlier this year the Tesla chief was one of a group of AI experts and some rival tech industry bosses who called for a six-month pause in AI development.

Mr Musk signed a letter that warned about the potential of the technology to “flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth”, “automate away all the jobs” and, in the worst case, “risk loss of control of our civilization”.

The former chief executive of Google, Eric Schmidt, warned in May that AI could harm or kill “many many people” in the future.

Mr Musk last week said developers should be wary of a “Terminator future”, hinting at a scenario where AI goes rogue and seeks to harm humans.

However, speaking on Twitter on Friday, Mr Musk appeared to downplay this risk. He said: “I think to a superhuman intelligence, humanity is much more interesting than not humanity.”

According to xAI’s website, the company is being advised by the director of the Center for AI Safety, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that is researching how to develop and deploy AI safely.

AI has been thrust into the spotlight over the last year following the success of ChatGPT. The latest version, GPT-4, has been said to show signs of approaching human-level intelligence.

Rishi Sunak is preparing to host a global AI summit in London later this year in the hope of devising international rules governing the technology’s use and development.

