U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,795.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,153.50
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.60
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.68
    +1.40 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5450
    -0.2270 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,785.16
    +683.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.68
    +15.42 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.94
    +36.47 (+0.13%)
     

Elon Musk, Twitter's largest shareholder, asks users if they want an edit button

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, has posted a poll on the website asking users whether they want an edit button. His options are a misspelled "yse" and "on," which might make you think that the whole thing is joke until you see that the poll has been retweeted by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," Agrawal wrote, hinting that the poll could lead to an actual edit button on the social network.

Many Twitter users have asked for an edit button over the years, but the website has remained staunchly resistant to those requests. In a video Q&A with Wired back in 2020, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said the website will "probably never" add an edit button. He explained that the social network started as a text messaging service, and you can't take back a text once you've sent it. Twitter apparently wanted to preserve that vibe and feeling.

Musk, who's been a prolific tweeter way before he purchased 9.2 percent of the social network, might serve as the catalyst for the company to change that outlook. As of this writing, 74.7 percent out of the 1,439,779 accounts that participated in the poll voted "yse" to an edit button. Whether Twitter will immediately start working on the feature if "yse" wins remains to be seen. That is, if it hasn't started developing it yet — the official Twitter account recently posted that the company is "working on an edit button," but that was on April Fools' Day.

It's also unclear how an edit button would work on Twitter, where reposting other people's content is widely practiced. If the person who tweeted the original post edits it, will the retweeted content reflect the change, as well? And will the edit button for a tweet be available indefinitely or only for a short period of time? Dorsey said during the Wired interview that Twitter previously considered giving users a 30-to-60-second window to correct something, which would be more than enough time to edit spelling mistakes and other minor changes.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll on edit button

    Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Monday disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc, worth nearly $3 billion, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder and triggering a rise of more than 27% in the company's shares. Musk's move, revealed in a regulatory filing, comes on the heels of his tweet that he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform, while questioning Twitter's commitment to free speech. He also started a poll asking Twitter users if they want an edit button, a long-awaited feature on which the social media platform has been working.

  • The DeLorean EV will be unveiled on August 18th

    After years of teasing, the DeLorean Motor Company announced on Monday that it will unveil an all-electric vehicle on August 18th.

  • Amazon's planned worker chat app would reportedly ban words like 'union'

    Amazon is reportedly prepping a worker chat app that would ban words like 'union' and 'pay raise.'

  • Elon Musk could dictate the future of Twitter

    Elon Musk was already an activist user of Twitter. Now with his stake in the company at 9.2%, he’s likely to become an activist shareholder, too.Why it matters: Musk has been ramping up his public criticism of the social media company over the past few years, particularly about the way it views free speech. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Amassing a financial stake puts him in a position to force Twitter to change policies to his liking, meaning the res

  • Best & Worst Performing ETFs Of 2022

    ‘SPY’ registered its first quarterly decline in two years, but it could have been worse; commodity ETFs surged.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder with 9.2% stake

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains what Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter means for the social media platform and its stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Valve is increasing Steam Deck shipments

    On Monday, the company said it was ramping up Steam Deck shipments.

  • 2022 NFL draft: The consensus big board top-6 QB prospects

    Here are the top-six QB prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class according to the consensus big board.

  • Samsung's 2022 TV lineup has something for everyone

    Samsung's 2022 TV lineup includes some noteworthy upgrades including a new processor for its flagship Neo QLED 8K set, a matte coating for the 2022 Frame and the company's first new OLED TV in almost a decade.

  • Analyst on Elon Musk’s Twitter stake: ‘Clearly a lot of it is driven by his personal feelings’

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Analyst Mandeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter could lead to a shake-up at the social media platform.

  • Former Playboy cover model Lisa Guerrero on 'slobbering' first impression of Hugh Hefner

    "There was all these older men and I was really uncomfortable," Guerrero recalls of her visits to the Playboy Mansion.

  • Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

    Less than a day after revealing he'd taken a 9.2% stake in the social media company, Musk asks his followers a big question.

  • Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

    Musk made headlines yet again Monday after announcing he had taken a massive slice of Twitter , prompting a surge in the stock, which soared more than 27% to end at $49.97 a share at close of trade. The tech brain behind The Boring Company and SpaceX now becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, with a stake more than triple what founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holds. The world was quick to react to Musk's real-time management of his latest company, with equal parts responding the idea of editing Twitter and the fact that Musk appeared to be "playing Monopoly in real life."

  • Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully

    The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet. Replying to Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s 9.2% stake in Twitter 'is just the appetizer,' analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter and whether the Tesla CEO will take a more active role in the social media platform.

  • Elon Musk’s tweets about Twitter offer clue to why he bought major stake in company

    The announcement that Elon Musk has bought a large stake in Twitter has shocked the technology industry. The purchase of just under 10 per cent of Twitter to become its biggest shareholder is another surprising move for the world’s richest man, who seems to delight in taking the unexpected path. On the one hand, another concern seems unnecessary: Mr Musk already runs SpaceX and Tesla, as well as smaller ventures such as his tunnel-boring project and brain-computer interface company Neuralink.