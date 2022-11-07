U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.00
    +0.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.70
    -3.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5050
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,592.86
    -340.66 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.99
    -6.75 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,734.43
    +206.79 (+0.75%)
     

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test

2
Taylor Hatmaker
·7 min read

As the U.S. braces for midterm elections, the first major voting cycle since the violence on January 6, Elon Musk’s intensely chaotic Twitter takeover adds more uncertainty to an already tense time. While other major platforms pull out their dusty playbooks for dealing with viral misinformation, coordinated attacks and misleading claims about election results, Twitter’s new owner just slashed the company in half, sending some teams tasked with handling elections and misinformation packing in the process.

Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there. With Musk in charge and half the company gone, including some people who weren’t supposed to be eliminated — oops —Twitter’s policies and likely even its products are about to be put to the test.

One day before the U.S. midterm elections, Musk inexplicably waded into the political fray, throwing his weight behind Republicans. “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote. Musk isn’t the first tech CEO to hold political beliefs, but his last-minute advocacy shows that he isn’t interested in being “politically neutral,” no matter how he frames it.

Like almost everything he’s tweeted since taking over at Twitter, Musk's shallowly reasoned last-minute political endorsement only undermines trust in his ability to run the platform. The political message isn’t particularly surprising given recent spats with high-profile Democrats on Twitter, but it's still alarming that these are the issues Twitter's new owner is frittering away his (and our) time with. Since buying the company, Musk has clashed with both Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton, and the latter interaction offered a particularly alarming glimpse at just how little Twitter’s new owner understands or cares about trustworthy information, particularly when it doesn’t suit his worldview.

With a week until Election Day, Musk demonstrated his seriousness on the subject by replying to Clinton with an easily debunked conspiracy theory from a known misinformation source offering a false narrative about the violent assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Musk has since deleted the tweet, demonstrating that at least one of the sycophants in his inner circle must have flagged the reply as a risk on some level, likely to advertisers. Twitter’s new owner quickly moved on to sowing discord around other topics without taking any accountability — or a sorely needed news literacy course. Not great.

There’s a lot that can go wrong when it comes to election misinformation, both on Election Day and in the vote-tallying days that follow. It’s not just about the big calls — which party takes the House and the Senate, for example — but also the thousands of critical little calls coming from state and local election administrators. Two years after the January 6 insurrection, election deniers in states like Arizona continue to spread false narratives about past election results while making efforts to seize oversight for local elections for themselves. Will Twitter have the staff or the political will to quickly fact-check conspiracy theories this time around? We're surely in for a wave of unsubstantiated claims about voting irregularities, mail-in ballots and political fates that shift over time as more votes are counted.

Musk hasn’t yet rewritten Twitter’s policies, but he’s already sent the platform into a critical situation with a skeleton crew. The company’s layoffs were so haphazard and so fast that it’s likely some core knowledge about how to operate the company and respond to threats walked out the door along with half of its workforce.

In spite of reassurances from Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of Safety and Integrity who apparently has Musk’s ear at the moment, the company cut more than one team that touched election integrity. That includes Twitter’s curation team, which provided context, monitored for misinformation and curated Twitter’s trending and moments modules during live events — like elections. The curation team topped different parts of the platform with fact-checked updates that filled information voids and served as counterprogramming for misinformation, which spreads quickly in fast-moving news environments.

“With early voting underway in the US, our efforts on election integrity — including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations — remain a top priority” Roth said.

Twitter also reportedly cut half of its public policy team, including a former director of public policy and elections who worked to prepare the platform for the U.S. midterms. NBC reports that the Twitter layoffs also significantly reduced the engineering team focused on “user health,” which plays an active role in content moderation.

The only positive news is that someone at Twitter convinced Musk to pump the brakes on his pay-for-play verification plan, so the platform just barely dodged the absolute chaos that a flood of newly verified accounts gifted with algorithmic priority would have created on Election Day.

Open season

Misinformation with domestic origins is a massive concern this election cycle, but Putin allies in Russia are proactively scaremongering around their own efforts to undermine U.S. elections. Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin boasted that “we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere” in U.S. politics, though ominous statements are certainly cheaper than the hiring necessary to see that agenda through, likely to similar effect. Meta’s head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher made some good points on that front:

In spite of what most Americans would probably prefer to believe, the threat to U.S. elections this year is coming from within, not without. And while Tuesday will again put social media platforms and U.S. democracy to the test, the effort to undermine the election has been underway for months with false claims of ballot “trafficking” and conspiracy-fueled threats of violence against election officials and poll workers.

Twitter isn’t the only social network grappling with election misinformation. Researchers with Global Witness and NYU’s Cybersecurity for Democracy team found that TikTok approved 90 percent of test ads containing false voting-related claims, including the wrong election date. Facebook detected some ads and failed to flag others, while YouTube detected all of the English-language ads and banned the channel publishing them (a similar test for political ads in Brazil showed that non-English content moderation still offers gaping loopholes to anyone who’d take advantage of them).

But most political misinformation isn’t advertising, which must be submitted and reviewed. The vast majority of political conspiracies and misleading claims just float along with the massive bulk of normal user-generated content that companies haphazardly sift through. Most of it is never reviewed at all.

Whatever happens on Election Day, bad actors looking to manipulate the American electorate know that Twitter has its guard down. Accordingly, we’re going to see all kinds of stuff pushing the boundaries of what’s allowed under Musk’s new Twitter regime. Musk has already shown that he's willing to change the rules on the fly, doling out his harshest punishment to date not to serial harassers or accounts spreading hate speech but to comedians who impersonate him.

Nothing we've seen so far inspires confidence that Twitter's new owner will rise to the occasion, whatever challenges for Twitter — and perils for American democracy — that this week presents.

Elon Musk just axed key Twitter teams like human rights, accessibility, AI ethics and curation

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's pared-down staff struggles with misinformation

    Twitter is struggling to respond to political misinformation and other harmful posts on the social media platform after Elon Musk fired roughly half of its workforce just days before the U.S. midterm elections, according to employees who survived the cuts and an outside voting rights group. The recent mass layoffs spared many of the people whose job it is to keep hate and misinformation off the social-media platform. Musk cut just 15% of those frontline content-moderation workers, compared to roughly 50% job cuts companywide, an executive said last week.

  • Max Q: Ocean splashdown

    Rocket Lab's second attempt to catch a rocket booster mid-air using a helicopter was aborted, though it's unclear at the time of writing what exactly went wrong. Rocket Lab aims to recover its rocket boosters using a parachute and a helicopter -- a bit different than SpaceX, whose boosters return to Earth by vertically landing on a pad.

  • Twitter Council

    A content moderation council (Chloe Fineman, Kenan Thompson) holds a meeting to determine if individuals should be allowed back on Twitter after their accounts have been suspended.

  • Twitter to delay verification check mark rollout until after US midterm elections

    Twitter is reportedly delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers as the social network attempts to steer clear of possible impact to Tuesday's midterm elections. The Elon Musk-owned social media company had planned to roll out the revamped version of its subscription service, Twitter Blue, on Monday. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Election-eve lawsuits target U.S. ballot rules

    Hours before U.S midterm voters head to the polls on Tuesday, courts were hearing a handful of last-minute lawsuits that could govern election rules and the counting of ballots in battleground states. The lawsuits, filed in states with key races, mark the tail-end of a months-long legal push by Democrats and Republicans to define the rules for voting in Tuesday's election. U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats sued in a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to force officials to include undated mail-in ballots in the state's vote count.

  • Perceptron: AI that sees with sound, learns to walk and predicts seismic physics

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This month, engineers at Meta detailed two recent innovations from the depths of the company's research labs: an AI system that compresses audio files and an algorithm that can accelerate protein-folding AI performance by 60x. Meta's compression work doesn't exactly reach unexplored territory.

  • SNL lampoons Trump begging for Elon Musk's Twitter to reinstate his account

    SNL lampoons a content moderation council holding a meeting to determine if Donald Trump should be allowed back on Twitter after his accounts have been suspended.Source: Saturday Night Live

  • Heavy Snow and Frigid Temperatures Hit Montana

    Heavy snow and strong winds affected roadways in southwestern Montana on Monday, November 7, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS told drivers to “exercise caution while traveling” as “an area of moderate to heavy snow” hit the Missoula area.Video posted by Lewis Dortch, which he said was filmed on Monday in Missoula, shows snow accumulation.Wind gusts and an arctic air mass could cause wind chills as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit (-28.8 Celsius), the NWS warned. Credit: Lewis Dortch via Storyful

  • Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams

    The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research. Harmonic is a more specific version of its largest competitors, Crunchbase and PitchBook, which aggregate and organize private startup data. “We go out and look at every nook and cranny of the web where there might be information about companies and we take that structured and unstructured data and figure out how to merge it all together into some canonical representation of a company,” Ruderman told TechCrunch.

  • Biden admin sued over failure to release abortion pill records

    The Biden administration faces a lawsuit over its failure to release records on its regulated abortion pills, which have four times the complication rate as surgical abortion.

  • Voters appear ready to blame Democrats for economy, inflation

    The final POLITICO-Morning Consult poll before Tuesday’s midterm election shows voters convinced the country is on the wrong track.

  • Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question

    Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to “independent-minded voters” on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections and stepping into the country's political debate that tech company executives have largely tried to stay out of — so their platforms wouldn’t be seen as favoring one side over the other. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, has expressed political views in the past, on and off the platform. It's one thing for the CEO of Wendy's or Chick-fil-A to endorse a political party, said Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a professor at Syracuse University who studies social media and politics.

  • EU Dims Hopes for a Price Cap to Contain Soaring Gas Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive signaled it does not see a price cap on imported natural gas as the best tool to rein in an unprecedented energy crisis and instead suggested a plan that would spread the soaring costs over time.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak H

  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweets out thoughts on politics, midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk weighing in on the upcoming midterm elections and urging voters to vote Republican.

  • Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open Before US Midterms: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The picture for Asian trading was mixed Tuesday, with Wall Street providing a positive lead for stocks in many key markets while futures pointed to a pause in the aggressive rebound of Chinese equities.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, B

  • How many iPhones will Apple lose from a COVID lockdown at the biggest factory in the world? How about 6 million, Bank of America says

    China’s COVID-zero policy creates headaches for Apple, as a factory closure threatens supply of its flagship product.

  • Oath Keepers leader tells jury he never wanted his group in the Capitol on Jan. 6

    Stewart Rhodes gave his most forceful rebuttal on Monday to the seditious conspiracy case being brought against him.

  • Sriram Krishnan: The Indian-American 'helping' Elon Musk run Twitter

    Who is Sriram Krishnan, the India-born tech expert who is reportedly in Elon Musk's "inner circle"?

  • At $8,800, Could You Pass Up This 2004 W8 VW Passat?

    While the name of its parent company literally means “people’s car,” today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Passat W8 is a car for only a select few; those willing to put up with some quirks and expenses. Let’s decide what that limited audience should rightfully pay for the experience.

  • Top Dividend Stocks

    This MONTH'S TOP dividend stocks, companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, include Annaly Capital Management Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., and Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend companies have stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.