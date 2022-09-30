U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,662.00
    +7.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,320.00
    +35.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,245.75
    +17.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.60
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9824
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4650
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,519.63
    +54.12 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.52
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,146.26
    -275.79 (-1.04%)
     

Elon Musk's texts with Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal detail tumultuous Twitter negotiations

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·4 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A tranche of Elon Musk’s private messages have been made public as part of his ongoing lawsuit with Twitter. The messages, revealed in a court filing Thursday, shed new light on Musk’s behind-the-scenes negotiations with Twitter’s leadership, as well discussions with former CEO Jack Dorsey, and how Musk’s talks with CEO Parag Agrawal quickly soured.

The messages include the moment Musk tells Agrawal he wants to acquire Twitter and take it private, rather than join the board. Agrawal confronts Musk about an April 9th tweet questioning if “Twitter is dying.”

Agrawal writes to Musk:

You are free to tweet "is Twitter dying?" or anything else about Twitter - but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context. Next time we speak, I’d like to you provide you [sic] perspective on the level of the internal distraction right now and how it [sic] hurting our ability to do work. I hope the AMA will help people get to know you, to understand why you believe in Twitter, and to trust you - and I’d like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don’t get distracted but we aren't there right now.

Musk responded less than a minute later. “What did you get done this week? I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

Twitter board chair Bret Taylor followed up with Musk a few minutes later asking to talk. “Fixing Twitter by chatting with Parag won’t work,” Musk tells Taylor. “Drastic action is needed. This is hard to do as a public company, as purging fake users will make the numbers look terrible, so restructuring should be done as a private company. This is Jack’s opinion too.”

The messages also provide a glimpse into the relationship between Dorsey and Musk. Dorsey has publicly said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust,” but hasn’t publicly commented since Musk sued in an attempt to renege on the acquisition.

But in the newly released messages, it’s clear Dorsey has wanted Musk to take on an active role at Twitter for some time. Dorsey tells Musk that he wanted him to join Twitter’s board of directors long before Musk acquired a large stake in the company.

“Back when we had the activist come in, I tried my hardest to get you on our board and our board said no. That’s about the time I decided I needed to work to leave, as hard as it was for me,” Dorsey says. “I think the main reason is the board is just super risk averse and saw adding you as more risk, which I though was completely stupid and backwards, but I only had one vote, and 3% of company, and no dual class shares. Hard set up. We can discuss more.”

Dorsey seemed to be referring to Elliott Management, the activist investor that attempted to oust Dorsey in early 2020.

Notably, this conversation occurred in late March, after Musk had acquired a multibillion-dollar stake in Twitter, but before his stake had been made public. He and Dorsey also discussed the Twitter cofounder’s belief that Twitter “can’t be a company.”

Dorsey writes to Musk:

I believe it must be an open source protocol, funded by a foundation of sorts that doesn’t own the protocol, only advances it. A bit like what Signal has done. It can’t have an advertising model. Otherwise you have surface area that governments and advertisers will try to influence and control. If it has a centralized entity behind it, it will be attacked. This isn’t complicated work, it just has to be done right so it’s resilient to what has happened to twitter.

Musk responds that the idea is “super interesting” and that “it’s worth both trying to move Twitter in a better direction and doing something new that’s decentralized.”

The following month, Dorsey also attempted to play mediator between Musk and Agrawal, at one point arranging a call between the three of them. “You and I are in complete agreement,” Musk tells Dorsey. “Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.”

“At least it became clear that you can’t work together,” Dorsey later responds. “That was clarifying.”

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk seeks to end SEC 'muzzle' requiring pre-approval of tweets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Elon Musk's lawyers urged a federal appeals court to throw out a provision in his 2018 consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter. In a brief filed late on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, lawyers for Musk called the pre-approval mandate a "government-imposed muzzle" that inhibited and chilled his lawful speech on a broad range of topics.

  • Almost Half of Porsche IPO Bids Miss Out on High Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG attracted so much demand for its landmark 9.4 billion-euro ($9.1 billion) initial public offering that almost half the investors that put in orders were not allocated shares in the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneNord Stream Gas

  • Twitter embraces TikTok-style ‘immersive’ video

    Twitter announced that it’s switching to a full-screen “immersive” video player for watching clips in a TikTok-style feed.

  • EU Proposes New Package of Sanctions on Russia

    European Commission President&nbsp;Ursula von der Leyen&nbsp;said the EU will propose a "sweeping" new import ban on Russian products that would cost Moscow 7 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in revenues, as well prohibit the sale of key technologies that could benefit its military. Maria Tadeo reports on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Meta's new Make-a-Video AI can generate quick movie clips from text prompts

    On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed Make-a-Scene's more animated contemporary, Make-a-Video.

  • Porsche shares debut amid market tumult

    STORY: Porsche roared onto the stock market on Thursday (Sept 29), defying market turmoil. The luxury car brand debuted with a valuation of almost $72.5 billion. That was at the top end of the price range set by parent firm Volkswagen. Amid a big tumble for broader markets, Porsche proved the exception.Its share were up over 4% after the first hour of trade.The sale is one of Europe’s biggest ever listings. It values Porsche at almost the same price as VW, and ahead of rivals like Ferrari. In all it should generate around $19 billion for Volkswagen.That’s likely to be used to help fund its shift to electric cars. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume hailed Thursday's debut: “We are convinced: there is more inside us. We will achieve independence and even greater entrepreneurial leeway. We want to become even faster, more flexible and more focused. Porsche will be able to continue to profit from the synergies within the Volkswagen Group.” Some investors had questioned whether now was the right time for the listing, with markets facing turmoil over the Ukraine war and resulting energy crisis. But VW says it’s actually the perfect moment, with fund managers sorely in need of a stable and attractive stock to invest in. The Porsche and Piech families will remain big players, with a stake of 25% plus one share - effectively a blocking minority.

  • California Moves Forward to Allow Vital Records to be Issued on Blockchain

    Californians will have the option of a blockchain-based delivery of their vital records after a new law was approved establishing the technology as an integral part of state recordkeeping.

  • I believe in personal privacy. That’s why I’m voting ‘no’ on Amendment #2.

    OpEd: The medical decision-making process between a woman and her doctor should include as many options as possible, not be as few or unavailable as our politicians can make them.

  • NATO warns of ‘united and determined response’ amid pipeline damage investigation

    NATO is vowing to make a “determined response” to any intentional attack on the Nord Stream energy pipelines spanning from Russia to Europe. “Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” the North Atlantic Council, the main political body of NATO, warned in a statement. Danish authorities…

  • Finland wants to transform how we make clothes

    Firms behind innovative fibres says they can make fashion a more sustainable business.

  • Why is the Senate race between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan in red state Ohio so close?

    You might think that J.D. Vance, the GOP venture capitalist and author Trump endorsed in the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, would be well ahead of Rep. Tim Ryan, his Democratic opponent. But polls show the race is tight.

  • A Spaceship Landing on Mars - Hyperrealistic

    A Spaceship Landing on Mars - Hyperrealistic

  • Google Colaboratory launches a pay-as-you-go option, premium GPU access

    Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google's service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a web browser, is introducing a pay-as-a-you-go plan. In its first pricing change since Google launched premium Colab plans in 2020, Colab will now give users the option to purchase additional compute time in Colab with or without a paid subscription. Google says that the update won't affect the free-of-charge Colab tier, which remains in its current form.

  • A Robot Dancing in Times Square

    A Roboto Dancing in Times Square, made using Meta Make-a-Video

  • Amazon's first QLED Fire TVs offer better picture quality and an ambient mode

    At its fall hardware event today, the company announced two new models with QLED panels.

  • Musk said Russian media had ‘lot of bulls—, but some good points too’ after Ukraine invasion

    Elon Musk wrote that Russian state-controlled media had “some good points” less than two weeks after the country invaded Ukraine, according to texts revealed in a new court filing. The message was revealed with hundreds of others as part of an ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who is trying to exit his deal…

  • Putin plans to take Kharkiv, Odesa after announced mobilization, says Bloomberg

    The Kremlin remains committed to its initial aim of dismembering Ukraine and taking over much of its territory as possible, even as the chances of attaining that goal seem increasingly remote, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Sept. 27, with reference to officials and sources in the Kremlin.

  • Shaq Says He'll Avoid Commenting on Ime Udoka or Adam Levine Scandals Because He Was a 'Serial Cheater'

    Shaquille O’Neal said he’s not interested in commenting on the Ime Udoka or Adam Levine cheating scandals because he was a “serial cheater” himself.

  • Cardano's Founding Entity Emurgo to Invest Over $200M to Boost Ecosystem

    The funds will be granted to projects over a three-year period.

  • Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack

    IHG said it had reactivated its booking systems and other applications hit by the disruption earlier this month.